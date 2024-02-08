ASIC issues interim stop orders against Keystone

Keystone Asset Management has been told to stop offering the Shield Master Fund due to concerns about misleading statements and inadequate disclosures in the fund's documentation.

ASIC issued interim stop orders against Keystone Asset Management, saying it cannot offer, issue, sell or transfer interests in the fund, which is managed by CF Capital Investments.

The orders apply across all classes of the fund, being Balanced, Growth, High Growth, and Conservative.

The regulator said it made the orders "to protect retail investors from acquiring products under PDSs that may be defective and not worded and presented in a clear, concise, and effective manner."

ASIC said it is concerned the product disclosure statements (PDS) contain misleading statements regarding Keystone's legal role in unregistered schemes the fund invests in; inadequate disclosures around the nature, quantum and risks associated with the fund's investments in unregistered funds related to Keystone; and contain misleading statements about how diversified the fund is.

ASIC also said potential performance fees are not adequately disclosed; inappropriate asset classifications to describe investments in the underlying funds and investments in them; and give the impression that investors can withdraw amounts from the fund weekly when redemptions are actually at the discretion of Keystone and money can be locked up for up to two years.

Finally, ASIC said the PDSs don't adequately disclose the conflicts of interest associated with investments in funds related to Keystone or how it manages said conflicts; don't disclose a change in the directors of Keystone or any information about a new director, skills, experience, and role; and failed to clearly disclose the fund's investment approach to ethical considerations.