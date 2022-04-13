Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC imposes travel restraint orders against ex-director

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 APR 2022   12:03PM

ASIC has obtained interim travel restrain orders against Mark Francis McCabe, a former director of Guevara Capital Access and Online Trading Capital.

ASIC applied for these orders because it is concerned that from 31 July 2014 and ongoing, McCabe may have engaged in dishonest conduct regarding a financial product or financial service.

This may have involved promises by McCabe to provide clients with access to foreign exchange trading accounts that contained large amounts of funds. However, instead access may have been provided to demonstration accounts that didn't contain any real capital.

At a hearing on 8 April 2022, the Court ordered that, until 26 April 2022:

  • McCabe is prohibited from leaving Australia without the consent of the Court.
  • McCabe be restrained from applying for the issue of any passport, visa or other document permitting international travel.
  • McCabe's trustee in the bankruptcy deliver his passport to the Sydney Registry of the Federal Court.
ASIC stated that their investigation into McCabe is ongoing.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

The matter is listed for hearing on 26 April 2022.

Read more: ASICMark Francis McCabeGuevara CapitalOnline Trading CapitalFederal Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BT Funds Management fined $20m
Westpac fined $1.5m for mis-selling insurance
COVID-19 financial advice relief to be repealed
Cryptocurrency lender Helio charged for false credit licence claims
ASIC pushes super governance improvements
Superhero to offer Qantas points
RBA names new deputy governor
ASIC extends relief for retirement estimates
ASIC releases latest adviser exam results
New hire salaries skyrocket: Recruiter

Editor's Choice

New chief executive for SG Hiscock

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Giles Croker has been appointed as the Melbourne-based firm's chief executive and chief operating officer.

3000 advisers left industry last year

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:05PM
More than 3000 financial advisers left the industry in the last 12 months, according to Rainmaker's most recent analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:34PM
After two straight months of negative growth, the Australian ETF industry regained its growth trajectory in March, as share markets also rebounded strongly.

APRA 'digging into' super fund contributions to unions

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:50AM
After questioning from Senator Andrew Bragg at Senate estimates, prudential regulator APRA shared it has done some preliminary investigations about payments to unions.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.