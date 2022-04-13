ASIC imposes travel restraint orders against ex-director

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
ASIC imposes travel restraint orders against ex-directorBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 13 APR 2022 12:03PM
ASIC has obtained interim travel restrain orders against Mark Francis McCabe, a former director of Guevara Capital Access and Online Trading Capital.
ASIC applied for these orders because it is concerned that from 31 July 2014 and ongoing, McCabe may have engaged in dishonest conduct regarding a financial product or financial service.
This may have involved promises by McCabe to provide clients with access to foreign exchange trading accounts that contained large amounts of funds. However, instead access may have been provided to demonstration accounts that didn't contain any real capital.
At a hearing on 8 April 2022, the Court ordered that, until 26 April 2022:
The matter is listed for hearing on 26 April 2022.
