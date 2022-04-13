ASIC imposes travel restraint orders against ex-director

ASIC has obtained interim travel restrain orders against Mark Francis McCabe, a former director of Guevara Capital Access and Online Trading Capital.

ASIC applied for these orders because it is concerned that from 31 July 2014 and ongoing, McCabe may have engaged in dishonest conduct regarding a financial product or financial service.

This may have involved promises by McCabe to provide clients with access to foreign exchange trading accounts that contained large amounts of funds. However, instead access may have been provided to demonstration accounts that didn't contain any real capital.

At a hearing on 8 April 2022, the Court ordered that, until 26 April 2022:

McCabe is prohibited from leaving Australia without the consent of the Court.

McCabe be restrained from applying for the issue of any passport, visa or other document permitting international travel.

McCabe's trustee in the bankruptcy deliver his passport to the Sydney Registry of the Federal Court.

ASIC stated that their investigation into McCabe is ongoing.

The matter is listed for hearing on 26 April 2022.