Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 MAR 2023   12:24PM

The corporate watchdog has bestowed MSC Trustees new powers to act as a trustee for debt instruments such as debentures, notes and bonds issued by public companies, a first for an Australian corporate trustee.

MSC Trustees is the first trustee firm to be appointed as trustee under new general note authority granted by ASIC under section 283AC(1)(f) of the Corporations Act.

MSC group managing director Matthew Fletcher said: "This is a fantastic development for Australian companies seeking to raise debt and a positive outcome for retail and wholesale investors."

"Raising capital from the Australian corporate debt market has presented real challenges to Australian companies, largely because of lack of options due to a lack of understanding and appetite by traditional debt providers and extreme cautiousness by the Australian corporate regulator following the global financial crisis in 2008," he said.

The authorisation comes after seven years of MSC lobbying the government, which included participating in the 2020 parliamentary enquiry into the Australian corporate bond market.

MSC will use its new authority for a $30 million note issued by ASX-listed diversified investment firm CVC.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"This defunct market and lack of options presents a serious limitation to for Australian companies seeking to raise capital, often requiring restructuring of capital in less appropriate or from more inefficient sources. This can simultaneously have the effect of limiting investors to higher risk capital options in the form of equity or less priority in the event of wind up, as well as missing out on an opportunity to benefit from other enhancements related to debt including security and oversight by independent parties such as trustees, auditors and sometimes even ASIC," Fletcher said.

MSC previously oversaw note issues for Australian Unity, Centuria, Flight Centre and Mosaic Brands. In 2016, MSC Trustees took over the unlisted debenture book from Sandhurst Trustees after owner Bendigo & Adelaide Bank exited the market.

Last July, Alceon Group chose MSC to serve as trustee and responsible entity for two of its funds: the Alceon Australian Property Fund and Alceon Debt Income Fund. They have a combined funds under management of $660 million. MSC replaced Certane Group's Real Estate Partners.

Read more: MSC TrusteesASICMatthew Fletcher
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New relief for reissued life policies
Former director charged with fraud
BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders
Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned
ASIC bans Queensland adviser
Court fines ANZ for dodgy introducer program
APRA preserves life insurance prudential standards
ASIC issues more interim stop orders
Dodgy advice bill nears $5bn: ASIC
ASIC charges former investment company executives

Editor's Choice

FICAP names new charity partner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Funds raised by the Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) will be donated to Feel the Magic this year, as well as Shine for Kids.

Link Group appoints general manager

CHLOE WALKER
Meaghan Morberger will become Link Group's new general manager, client partnerships for its local retirement and superannuation solutions business (RSS).

ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has bestowed MSC Trustees new powers to act as a trustee for debt instruments such as debentures and bonds issued by public companies, a first for an Australian corporate trustee.

AMP, Dexus reach final sale agreement

CHLOE WALKER
The long-awaited transfer of the AMP real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management has begun, with the first-stage completion of the sale expected to occur this week.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.