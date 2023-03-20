ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers

The corporate watchdog has bestowed MSC Trustees new powers to act as a trustee for debt instruments such as debentures, notes and bonds issued by public companies, a first for an Australian corporate trustee.

MSC Trustees is the first trustee firm to be appointed as trustee under new general note authority granted by ASIC under section 283AC(1)(f) of the Corporations Act.

MSC group managing director Matthew Fletcher said: "This is a fantastic development for Australian companies seeking to raise debt and a positive outcome for retail and wholesale investors."

"Raising capital from the Australian corporate debt market has presented real challenges to Australian companies, largely because of lack of options due to a lack of understanding and appetite by traditional debt providers and extreme cautiousness by the Australian corporate regulator following the global financial crisis in 2008," he said.

The authorisation comes after seven years of MSC lobbying the government, which included participating in the 2020 parliamentary enquiry into the Australian corporate bond market.

MSC will use its new authority for a $30 million note issued by ASX-listed diversified investment firm CVC.

"This defunct market and lack of options presents a serious limitation to for Australian companies seeking to raise capital, often requiring restructuring of capital in less appropriate or from more inefficient sources. This can simultaneously have the effect of limiting investors to higher risk capital options in the form of equity or less priority in the event of wind up, as well as missing out on an opportunity to benefit from other enhancements related to debt including security and oversight by independent parties such as trustees, auditors and sometimes even ASIC," Fletcher said.

MSC previously oversaw note issues for Australian Unity, Centuria, Flight Centre and Mosaic Brands. In 2016, MSC Trustees took over the unlisted debenture book from Sandhurst Trustees after owner Bendigo & Adelaide Bank exited the market.

Last July, Alceon Group chose MSC to serve as trustee and responsible entity for two of its funds: the Alceon Australian Property Fund and Alceon Debt Income Fund. They have a combined funds under management of $660 million. MSC replaced Certane Group's Real Estate Partners.