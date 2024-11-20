Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC flags 'consistently weak' claims processes

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 NOV 2024   12:01PM

Following its recent action against Cbus, ASIC has warned all super trustees to ensure they are processing death benefit claims efficiently, saying it has seen "consistently weak" practices and "operational failures."

ASIC has put super funds on notice, writing to chief executives to express its concerns over death benefit claims processing times across the industry.

The regulator is currently reviewing death benefit claims and will release a full report early next year; however, it told super fund chief executives that there are many shortcomings it's identified so far that require immediate action.

Among them, ASIC said all trustees under review struggled to provide data to ASIC about their end-to-end claims handling times, saying many didn't have systems in place for them to draw down the necessary data without significant manual work.

"Even then, the data initially provided to us was generally of poor quality," ASIC said.

"Some trustees were unable to track end-to-end claims handling times because they could not access this data. Indeed, some trustees appeared to be surprised at their own data on end-to-end claims handling times when we presented it to them. This was highly concerning."

Further, ASIC found many trustees did not track claims from start to finish, with some only tracking the time taken to make a decision after the initial claim package was sent and others focusing on only the time taken by the trustee once all claimant applications are deemed complete.

"Neither of these metrics reflects the experience of the person making the claim."

The regulator also said it has observed trustees that did not report on times for uninsured claims, despite most death claims within the review relating to members who didn't have insurance at the time of their passing. This meant most of their death benefit claims during the two-year review period weren't reported on, ASIC said.

Some form of reporting was most commonly presented to boards at least annually, however that reporting was often based on incorrect or inappropriate information, the regulator reinforced.

"Boards should have access to regular performance reporting that is meaningful, complete and at a level of granularity that allows the board to identify issues it needs to engage with," ASIC said.

"Trustee boards that rely on incorrect, incomplete or inappropriate data and metrics to monitor performance and make decisions may fail to identify and address significant issues, resulting in consumer harm."

ASIC stated that trusteed should adopt consumer-focused performance objectives for handling such claims that cover the performance of all aspects of the process, including any activities performed by third-party providers, and reflect the reasonable expectations of consumers.

All reporting should be presented to the board at least every six months, particularly within funds where they have a high number of claims or extensive delays in handling, the letter read.

Appearing at the annual Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia conference, ASIC commissioner Simone Constant said she had chosen to write to trustees now as "this is too important to wait."

"From [claimants'] perspective, the clock starts the moment they contact you about the loss of their loved one and stops when the claim is paid. Yet, for whatever reason, some trustees are starting the clock when a package of documents is sent, or when all completed applications are received," she said.

"Metrics like this do not reflect the fair expectations of your members or their families, and they don't help boards make good decisions either."

