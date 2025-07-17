Newspaper icon
ASIC fines advice groups over unregistered advisers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   12:35PM

Two advice licensees have paid infringement notices after they were found to have authorised advisers and had them provide personal advice while unregistered.

Skye Money and Smart Financial Capital have both paid fines of $31,300 to ASIC for authorising an unregistered financial adviser to provide personal advice to clients.

ASIC said that it acted as it had reasonable grounds to believe both groups had authorised advisers who were not registered and that those advisers had provided personal advice to retail clients while unregistered.

Both licensees immediately registered the advisers in question after becoming aware they were not, ASIC noted.

The regulator also noted that the court could impose a fine of $62,600 for each offence, and said it considered the licensees' response in deciding its enforcement approach.

Smart Financial Capital is the AFSL of Smart Financial, which has offices in Warilla and Nowra in New South Wales. According to ASIC, the financial product advice the unregistered adviser dealt in here related to superannuation.

Meanwhile Skye Money is the AFSL behind Skye Wealth, which operates out of Greensborough, Victoria. According to ASIC, the unregistered adviser presented a Statement of Advice to a client in relation to life insurance products.

"Failure to register a financial adviser creates a risk for consumers who may receive personal advice from unregistered advisers," ASIC said.

"The registration requirement is an important consumer protection mechanism to ensure AFS licensees have considered and received declarations about whether their financial advisers are fit and proper and meet the education and training standards."

Read more: ASICSmart FinancialSkye MoneySmart Financial CapitalSkye Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS

