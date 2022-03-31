Newspaper icon
ASIC extends relief for retirement estimates

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 31 MAR 2022   10:55AM

ASIC has extended the relief for superannuation trustees who give their members retirement estimates as part of their periodic statements.

The existing relief has been extended for a period of nine months, which the regulator said will allow superannuation trustees to continue to use the relief when sending annual statements to members for this financial year.

ASIC's class order 'Relief for providers of retirement estimates' gave conditional relief from the licensing, conduct and disclosure obligations relating to personal advice in the Corporations Act 2001 that might otherwise apply to a superannuation trustee providing retirement estimates to its members.

The relief was due to sunset on April 1.

ASIC is also currently considering stakeholder feedback on Consultation Paper '351: Superannuation forecasts: Update to relief and guidance' which outlined ASIC's proposals to update the relief for retirement estimates and superannuation calculators.

ASIC says it intends to make a new legislative instrument for both superannuation calculators and retirement estimates before the end of June 2022.

"This will not prevent trustees relying on the existing relief for retirement estimates in 2021-22 annual statements to members," it said.

"There will be a transitional period to enable industry to continue relying on existing relief for both superannuation calculators and retirement estimates even after the new instrument is made."

Read more: ASIC
