NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC exposes RE structure conflicts of interest

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 1 FEB 2022   12:32PM

The corporate regulator has identified potential conflicts of interest within the $1.5 trillion managed funds sectors' responsible entity structures.

ASIC's review of 10 major responsible entities found potential conflicts of interest arise at the board and staffing levels, particularly within a large group.

The report, Governance of responsible entities, highlighted the governance practices of AMP Capital Funds Management, BlackRock Investment Management, BT Funds Management, Colonial First State Investments, Equity Trustees, Macquarie Investment Management, Mercer Investments, Perpetual Trust Services, Russell Investment Management, and Vanguard Investments.

Eight out of 10 REs employed staff resources within the same corporate group.

"Where a responsible entity uses the services of a person who is employed by a different entity in the same corporate group, there is a risk that the interests of the person's employer will not align with the interests of the responsible entity," ASIC said.

In terms of outsourced services such as investment management, custody, fund administration, proxy voting, and sales and marketing, the number ranged from five to over 150. Investment management was the most outsourced function.

At the board level, ASIC found a mixture of executive directors and non-executive directors; one board had all non-executive directors and three boards consisted only of executive directors. Only four in 10 REs had mostly independent directors.

Other than their RE board roles, the directors had an average of 6.7 external commitments, spending 10.1 days per quarter on such commitments.

ASIC is urging the managed funds sector to consider the review findings and proactively take steps to evaluate and improve their governance practices to stay ahead of both financial and non-financial risks, improve compliance and deliver better investor outcomes.

Read more: ASICAMP Capital Funds ManagementBlackRock Investment ManagementBT Funds ManagementColonial First State InvestmentsEquity TrusteesMacquarie Investment ManagementMercer InvestmentsRussell Investment ManagementVanguard Investments
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussies shell out $51m on crypto fees
Mayfair 101 files new appeal
CFD trading declines: Survey
Top three drive ETF surge
Former Spaceship chief executive banned
ASIC reviews ETP naming conventions
E&P pulls the plug on DASS
Federal Court imposes $4m penalty on industry fund
Financial watchdog warns on crypto
Media Super apologises for major calculator error

Editor's Choice

Rest strengthens investment team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Rest has added a head of transformation, operational risk and governance to its investments team.

QIC launches multi-sector private debt capability

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Following the launch of its private debt capability in 2021, QIC has added an Australian multi-sector private credit offering to its suite, appointing someone to lead it.

ASFA names new chair

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia appointed a new chair as the incumbent steps down after a two-year term.

APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
The prudential regulator has outlined its policy and supervision priorities for 2022, saying its prime focus is rectifying sub-standard industry practices and eradicating unacceptable product performance.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.