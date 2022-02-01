ASIC exposes RE structure conflicts of interest

The corporate regulator has identified potential conflicts of interest within the $1.5 trillion managed funds sectors' responsible entity structures.

ASIC's review of 10 major responsible entities found potential conflicts of interest arise at the board and staffing levels, particularly within a large group.

The report, Governance of responsible entities, highlighted the governance practices of AMP Capital Funds Management, BlackRock Investment Management, BT Funds Management, Colonial First State Investments, Equity Trustees, Macquarie Investment Management, Mercer Investments, Perpetual Trust Services, Russell Investment Management, and Vanguard Investments.

Eight out of 10 REs employed staff resources within the same corporate group.

"Where a responsible entity uses the services of a person who is employed by a different entity in the same corporate group, there is a risk that the interests of the person's employer will not align with the interests of the responsible entity," ASIC said.

In terms of outsourced services such as investment management, custody, fund administration, proxy voting, and sales and marketing, the number ranged from five to over 150. Investment management was the most outsourced function.

At the board level, ASIC found a mixture of executive directors and non-executive directors; one board had all non-executive directors and three boards consisted only of executive directors. Only four in 10 REs had mostly independent directors.

Other than their RE board roles, the directors had an average of 6.7 external commitments, spending 10.1 days per quarter on such commitments.

ASIC is urging the managed funds sector to consider the review findings and proactively take steps to evaluate and improve their governance practices to stay ahead of both financial and non-financial risks, improve compliance and deliver better investor outcomes.