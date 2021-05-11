NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC cracks down on investment guru
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   12:00PM

A self-styled investment guru and social media wealth expert has had her Australian credit licence cancelled by ASIC.

Dominique Grubisa lost her licence for her company Master Wealth Control on the basis that the business was not engaging in the credit activities it was authorised to.

ASIC is allowed to cancel a credit licence if the licensee has not engaged in credit activities for six months, under new legislation effective from 18 February 2020.

Master Wealth Control has had a credit licence since 2011 but, according to ASIC, did not engage in any authorised credit activities from the period commencing February 18.

Grubisa had statements on her website claiming that she was an "ASIC licensed debt specialist" and held an "ASIC financial services licence". These statements have been removed at the regulator's request.

ASIC said its investigation into Grubisa is ongoing.

Grubisa runs the DG Institute, which provides webinars and online courses focused on property investing and safeguarding wealth.

She is a lawyer and claims to have bought, sold or held "multi-million dollars worth of real estate".

"Having provided legal financial services to both ordinary Australians and high net worth investors, in a legal career spanning more than 25 years, Dominique understands how the rich grow and protect their wealth," her website reads.

Her programs have featured high-profile individuals including Peter Switzer, David Koch, Jamie Durie and Scott Cam - according to the DG Institute website.

Grubisa has more than 20,000 followers on Facebook.

Many of Grubisa's educational programs cost thousands of dollars. For example, the total for the Master Wealth Control program through the DG Institute comes to $10,200.

