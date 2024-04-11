Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC challenges court ruling in Finder Wallet crypto case

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 11 APR 2024   12:44PM

ASIC has appealed the Federal Court's decision to dismiss its proceedings against Finder Wallet.

The corporate watchdog claimed that Finder Wallet provided unlicensed financial services, breached product disclosure requirements, and failed to comply with design and distribution obligation for its now defunct crypto-asset related product, Finder Earn.

ASIC alleged that the Finder Earn product was a debenture which is essentially an agreement by a company to repay money deposited or lent to it.

The regulator claimed that customers deposited money with Finder Wallet on the understanding that their money would be repaid, along with a return for allowing Finder Wallet to use their capital.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

If Finder Earn was a debenture, Finder Wallet would've been required to hold an Australian Financial Services Licence to offer such a product.

However, the court disagreed with ASIC's assertions and ruled in favour of Finder Wallet.

ASIC lodged an appeal today against the decision, stating that it remains concerned that Finder Earn was offered without an appropriate licence or authorisation.

A spokesperson from Finder acknowledged the appeal and reinforced that it relates to the decision made by the Federal Court in March this year. The court found in favour of Finder Wallet and dismissed ASIC's proceedings with costs.

ASIC first commenced civil proceedings against Finder Wallet in December 2022. This followed a string of actions taken by ASIC against firms such as BPS Financial and Bobbob, which also offered crypto-asset related products that it considered to be financial products.

At the time, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said that offering a crypto-asset related product doesn't necessarily mean it falls outside the current regulatory regime.

"Issuers of financial products such as debentures must issue appropriate risk disclosure documents and develop appropriate target market determinations to ensure that consumers are not sold inappropriate products," Court said.

"We allege that Finder Wallet failed to do this, potentially putting their customers at risk of harm."

Read more: Finder WalletASICFinder EarnFederal CourtAustralian Financial Services LicenceBobbobBPS FinancialSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Court dismisses ASIC lawsuit against Finder
'Licensee for hire' fined $1.25m by court
Court approves wind up of Prospero Markets
Super funds' IDR process weak, inadequate: AFCA
ASIC ends legal battle: Provide Capital's appeal quashed
ATO refers SMSF auditors to ASIC
ASIC consults on misconduct reporting rules
James Mawhinney arrested as Mayfair 101 saga rolls on
James Mawhinney applies to have ASIC's case struck out
Former adviser slapped with 12 charges

Editor's Choice

ASFA appoints new policy head

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
ASFA announced who will take on the newly created position of head of policy and advocacy.

Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Netwealth's share price increased over 2% as the investment platform announced a $84.7 billion in funds under administration (FUA) as of March 31.

Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Citi Australia has expanded the remit of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

Billionaire receives death penalty for embezzlement

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
A Vietnamese billionaire property developer has been sentenced to death for embezzling US$12.5 billion - the country's largest case of financial fraud, several reports show.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach