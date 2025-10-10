ASIC cancels CPG Research & Advisory's AFSL

ASIC has cancelled CPG Research & Advisory's AFSL, which is linked to the now-defunct Linchpin Capital, effective October 7.

The cancellation comes after CPG ceased to carry on a financial services business and failed to pay industry funding levies, which were outstanding for over 12 months.

CPG held the AFSL since 28 January 2004 and has serviced over 50 wholesale clients in Australia and overseas, including wholesale institutional investors, fund managers, family offices, and high-net-worth investors who meet the wholesale investor test.

Last year, several directors of Linchpin Capital Group and Endeavour Securities, both of which are now in liquidation, were slapped with a combined $390,000 penalty by the Federal Court for breaching their duties.

In 2019, the Federal Court found Linchpin operated a fund unlawfully and without an AFSL.

At one point, CPG had $7 billion in funds under advice, a client note showed, noting that the asset consultant was "Australia's foremost researcher of cash investment".

According to CPG's website, it has been a significant contributor to the NSW Local Government Managers Australia (LGMA) finance professionals best practice investment guide, as well as the adviser on investment best practice to Queensland local government accountants association and the NSW local government finance professionals intensive study course.

CPG is led by chief executive Andrew Vallner who has worked in investment management, research and consulting for 23 years.

A recent post on his LinkedIn said: "Don't believe everything you read on the internet."

ASIC in its release noted that CPG has the right to appeal the decision for review to the Administrative Review Tribunal.