Regulatory

ASIC bans Melbourne adviser

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 1 JUL 2022   12:46PM

The corporate regulator has dealt out a three-year ban to David Noel Ruthenberg of Venture Advisory Consulting.

ASIC found that, between June 2015 and September 2017, Ruthenberg recommended that some of his clients invest in the Investport Income Opportunity Fund, a high-risk fund of which he himself had specific interests via personal borrowings.

In doing so, ASIC found that Ruthenberg failed to prioritise his clients' interests above his own when recommending they invest.

Further, the high-risk nature of the investment did not match his clients' risk profiles or experience, and Ruthenberg was found to have failed to conduct a reasonable investigation into alternative financial products that could have met the clients' needs.

The consulting practice, owned and operated by Ruthenberg, was an authorised representative of The FinancialLink Group Pty Ltd (TFLG) at the time of the alleged misconduct.

In August last year, Ruthenberg lodged an application for review of ASIC's decision with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Ruthenberg subsequently withdrew his application, and the application was dismissed by the AAT on June 10.

Commenting on the prosecution, ASIC said the banning of Ruthenberg is part of its ongoing efforts to improve standards across the financial services industry.

Ruthenberg is also prohibited from managing, supervising, or auditing the provision of financial services and from providing training about financial services and products.

Read more: ASICDavid Noel RuthenbergFinancialLink Group Pty Ltd
