ASIC bans Linchpin directors

ASIC first banned the three from providing any financial services for a period of five years in November 2019 but they appealed the decision.

They applied for a stay of the decision and a confidentiality order preventing ASIC from publishing information about the banning order until the decision had been reviewed by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Those applications have now been dismissed by the tribunal.

As well as their roles at Linchpin, Williams and Raftery were also directors of Endeavour Securities.

Daly was formerly the managing directer of Beacon Financial, which was a subsidiary of Linchpin. He also used to be the chair of the Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP).

ASIC found that the three directors failed to act in the best interests of the members of the Investport Income Opportunity Fund.

It also found they used their position as officers of the companies to gain an advantage for other persons and cause detriment to members of the Investport Income Opportunity Fund.

In March last year, ASIC obtained orders in the Federal Court against Linchpin and Endeavour for contravening multiple provisions of the Corporations Act while operating two managed investment schemes, both called 'Investport Income Opportunity Fund'.

The court ordered the winding up of the funds as well as Endevour and Linchpin.

When ASIC first took action against Linchpin and Endevour it alleged the money from the Investport Income Opportunity Fund was used by Linchpin to make loans to itself and Beacon, to grow the business.

ASIC calculated Linchpin lent about $15 million to itself, Beacon and another company, Risk and Investment Advisors Australia (RIAA).