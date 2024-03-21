ASIC bans director who promised 150% returns

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has banned Brian Jacques Creigh from providing financial advice or being involved in a financial services business.

Creigh is the director of Panacea Capital. He operated the Panacea Capital Cryptocurrency Investment Fund (Crypto Fund) between April 2021 and June 2022.

ASIC found Creigh operated the Crypto Fund while unlicensed. In addition, ASIC said he held out that Panacea Capital was authorised under an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) when this was not the case.

ASIC found Creigh provided fact sheets to investors to induce them to invest in the Crypto Fund, which gave the impression that Panacea was providing a capital guarantee on investment, the fund has targeted returns of between 120% and 150%, it had been in operation since 2016 and that Panacea Capital was undertaking trading strategies that were allegedly being undertaken by an overseas fund.

Creigh is also accused of implying Panacea Capital comprised of teams of people with certain skills and knowledge when the only employees were Creigh and one other person.

ASIC found that all those statements were misleading, and that Creigh had engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct.

"The fact sheets contained information provided to Creigh by third parties associated with an entity calling itself Liquid Assets Group (LAG)," ASIC said.

"Creigh transferred funds invested in the Crypto Fund overseas to invest in the LAG Fund, which turned out to be an investment scam, causing investors to lose approximately $7.7 million."

ASIC said Creigh was not adequately trained or competent as he failed to react to warning signs that he was dealing with scammers or people overseas who were acting dishonestly while operating the Crypto Fund.

ASIC found that Creigh was not a fit and proper person to engage in financial services, because he acted dishonestly and with a lack of integrity, trustworthiness, and judgement.

In addition to the false fact sheet, Creigh is also alleged to have provided false evidence during an ASIC investigation, told investors not to cooperation with ASIC's investigation and created a fictious head of client services to communicate with investors.

ASIC said it was satisfied there was reason to believe that Creigh was likely to contravene a financial services law due to his "fundamental lack of competence as well as his lack of fitness and propriety".

Creigh has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.