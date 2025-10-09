ASIC bans another former Lighthouse Partners director

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has banned former Lighthouse Partners director and financial adviser Timothy Archibald from providing financial services for 10 years, for fees for no service (FFNS) conduct.

This comes after the regulator also banned Lighthouse director, shareholder and adviser Kiriley Roper for a period of 10 years after she was found to have knowingly charged fees for no service.

Former Crown Wealth Group director and head of compliance Andrew Moore was subsequently banned for three years for failing to recognise the seriousness of fees for no service conduct, committed by Roper.

ASIC said between January 2022 and October 2023 Lighthouse Partners engaged in fees for no service conduct for 14 clients. During this time, Archibald was chief executive of the company, as well as a director, shareholder and financial adviser.

An investigation found that Archibald failed to promptly report the misconduct to Crown Wealth Group. He also failed to immediately and adequately investigate the FFNS instances to prevent recurrence.

This negligence culminated in failure to refund an estimated $81,652 in fees, plus interest.

Initially offering to review the ongoing service to clients, Archibald was warned this action was insufficient and so proceeded to issue fee disclosure statements which indicated FFNS conduct had occurred.

The 10-year ban prevents Archibald from providing any financial services, performing any function involved in financial services business, and controlling any entities that uphold a financial services business.

The ban order was made effective from 30 June; however, Archibald applied to the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART) on 2 July to appeal the decision.

Archibald also applied to the ART for orders preventing the implementation of the ban and prohibiting ASIC from publishing the decision. He withdrew his application on 1 October of this year, and the ban has been recorded in ASIC's register.