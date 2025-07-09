ASIC bans advisers for dodgy Shield Master Fund advice

Two former MWL Financial Services financial advisers who invested clients' superannuation in the Shield Master Fund have copped bans from the regulator.

Matthew Simon Bradley has ceased working in financial services for eight years after ASIC found he advised certain clients to invest most of their superannuation into Shield Master Fund's High Growth class or the Growth class, which were high-risk investments. Some also went into the Balanced class, which was deemed a medium-high risk investment.

Bradley was an authorised representative of MWL Financial Services from 11 October 2017 to 27 December 2021, and from 28 March 2022.

ASIC found that Bradley's Statements of Advice (SoA) to certain clients included false and misleading statements that implied clients would enjoy better returns if their superannuation were invested in Shield.

This included projection tables and statements for client's superannuation that did not have reasonable grounds and representations that Shield had a higher performing track record against other super funds when it had only been in existence for a short period.

ASIC said it has reason to believe that Bradley is not a fit and proper person, is not adequately trained or competent and is likely to contravene a financial services law.

MWL Financial Services is part of MWL Financial Group, which is headquartered in Melbourne. Bradley was based in the Chatswood office in Sydney. His banning order took effect from July 3.

For his part, ASIC banned Isaac Jacob McQueen from providing financial services for four years.

The bad advice Queensland-based McQueen provided was similar to the inappropriate advice Bradley gave, moving client savings into the High Growth class or the Growth class of the Shield Master Fund.

Between 31 October 2022 and 9 June 2023, he was an adviser at MWL Financial Services.

He then jumped to CWS Finance, which is under Interprac Financial Planning, between July 2023 and January 2024.

ASIC said it was aware authorised representatives from Interprac Financial and Next Generation Advice recommended clients move their money to Shield.

McQueen's ban took effect on June 14.

ASIC said it understands that since February 2022, more than $480 million was invested in Shield by at least 5800 consumers, who accessed Shield primarily through superannuation platforms, the trustees for which were Macquarie Investment Management and Equity Trustees Superannuation.

"The investigation to date suggests that potential investors were called by lead generators and referred to personal financial advice providers who advised investors to roll their superannuation assets into a retail choice superannuation fund and then to invest part or all of their superannuation into Shield," ASIC said.