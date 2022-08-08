Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC announces sizeable prosecution list

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 8 AUG 2022   12:45PM

ASIC has prosecuted 10 companies for failing to comply with obligations to lodge financial reports.

The regulator announced its sizeable list on Friday and said the prosecutions took place between January 2022 and June 2022.

ASIC acted against the Blackgold International Holdings Pty Ltd which was convicted and fined $7,500 for failing to lodge four annual financial reports between 2018 and 2021.

Strathfield Group Limited (Deregistered) which was convicted and fined $30,000 for failing to lodge two annual financial reports between 2019 and 2020 and $40,000 for failing to comply with an ASIC Notice,

Weed Australia Ltd which entered a 12-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $1,000 for failing to lodge three annual financial reports between 2019 and 2021.

Onslow Resources Pty Ltd (formerly Onslow Resources LTD), which was convicted and fined $22,500 for failing to lodge three annual financial reports between 2018 and 2020.

Ubecorp Limited which was convicted and fined $15,000 for failing to lodge three annual financial reports between 2019 and 2021,

McGrath Saleco which was convicted and fined $40,000 for failing to lodge four annual financial reports between 2017 and 2020.

Peel Valley Group Pty Ltd which was convicted and fined $3,000 for failing to lodge three annual financial reports between 2017 and 2019,

Winha Commerce and Trade International LTD which was convicted and fined $30,000 for failing to lodge three annual financial reports between 2019 and 2021.

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited which was convicted and fined $30,000 for failing to lodge three annual reports between 2020 and 2022 and $20,000 for failing to lodge two half year financial reports between 2020 and 2021.

Frontier Diamonds LTD which was convicted and fined $20,000 for failing to lodge one annual financial report for 2020 and one half-year financial report for the half year ending 31 December 2019.

The matter was committed to the District Court for a sentence mention on 23 September 2022.

Financial reports provide shareholders, creditors and the public with important information, enabling them to make informed decisions when dealing with companies.

