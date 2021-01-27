NEWS
Executive Appointments
ASI appoints new APAC chief
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JAN 2021   12:05PM

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has announced a new chief executive to lead the Asia Pacific region.

Rene Buehlmann has been named chief executive of APAC, effective 1 March 2021. Buehlmann will succeed Hugh Young, who is taking on a new role as chair of Asia.

ASI said the appointments broaden the global talent and will support the company's ambitious growth agenda.

Buehlmann has over three decades' experience in global wealth and asset management, corporate banking, and financial markets.

He spent 29 of those years working with UBS where he was most recently head of asset management Asia Pacific and global head of wholesale client coverage.

Buehlmann was responsible or leading UBS's regional operations across seven countries and managing its global wholesale business.

At ASI Buehlmann will drive the company's global strategy in the APAC region as it invests to further build its franchise, accelerating growth in Asia Pacific and bringing its full breadth of global investment capabilities closer to clients.

Based in Singapore, Buehlmann will join the executive leadership team and report to chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen Stephen Bird.

"The Asia Pacific region is core to Standard Life Aberdeen's growth strategy. Rene's wealth of experience in asset and wealth management, deep knowledge of key client segments and a proven record of developing a strategic business will support our growth ambition," Bird said.

"His acute understanding of client needs, and evolving investment trends will be vital, as we focus on the significant opportunities in the region and delivering a diverse array of future-fit investment solutions to our clients."

The investment manager said in Young's new role of chair in the region he will continue to champion ASI's business in the region.

Additionally, he will provide strategic counsel to Buehlmann and retain his director positions on fund and UK investment trust boards.

"Hugh has been instrumental in establishing a solid foundation for our Asia Pacific business, building a deep bench of talent and delivering quality investment outcomes, putting the region on a sustainable growth path," Bird said.

"I want to thank him for his enormous contribution to the business over the 35 years. We are delighted that he has agreed to stay on as chair Asia, his counsel and strategic advice will be invaluable as Rene transitions into the role."

