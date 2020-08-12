ASFA sets out productivity plan

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has released a six-step plan aiming to drive industry-wide productivity gains in superannuation.

ASFA said it hopes to boost productivity gains as the impact of COVID-19 continues to disrupt Australia's financial and economic conditions.

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy praised the work super funds have done to support their members and the community during the pandemic.

"Superannuation funds continue to deliver necessary services to members, have successfully implemented the Government's early release initiative and continue to support the Australian economy in these troubled times through the deployment of patient and responsible capital," Fahy said.

"However, in light of the current economic challenges, there is a clear need to develop solutions to challenges that will be present in a post-COVID world.

"This includes creating productivity gains by cutting red tape to reduce the cost burden on industries and the economy."

ASFA said it worked closely with members to establish a six-step plan to improve post-COVID-19 productivity and efficiency.

The plan includes; changing default communication medium from paper to electronic, making advice more accessible for members and centralising data reporting.

It will also address issues related to superannuation fund mergers, make it easier for members to make a contribution and to claim a tax deduction and ensure greater stability in policy settings.

"Greater policy stability could be achieved by linking significant policy changes in superannuation to the publication of the Federal Government's five yearly Intergeneration Report," Fahy said.

ASFA added that it has engaged with the Treasury and government in progressing the plan and will continue to advocate for the changes to achieve a more efficient system for all Australians.

