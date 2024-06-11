ASFA partners with First Nations Foundation

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia has announced a new learning partnership with First Nations Foundation (FNF) to deliver cultural competency training for members.

This new partnership will give ASFA members access to FNF's culture and money cultural competency training and gain ASFA CPD points.

The training is designed to provide a greater understanding for those in the financial services sector to build their confidence to engage with First Nations customers, clients, members, and colleagues.

"This new learning partnership between ASFA and FNF will progress both organisations' shared objective of improving superannuation outcomes for First Nations people and builds on ASFA's support of the First Nations Super Summit earlier this year," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

FNF is a not-for-profit Indigenous financial wellbeing foundation led by an Indigenous majority board since 2006.

"It's encouraging to see that one of the peak bodies for superannuation has responded so quickly to the recommendations laid out in the First Nations Super Summit," FNF chief executive Phil Usher said.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have asked for more cultural understanding across the sector and this is a major step in the right direction."

This First Nations-led training program is designed to give a better understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures to enhance the delivery of financial services to First Nations peoples.

Core training modules include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture in everyday life, impacts of historical events, government legislation and policy, working and communicating with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, clients and colleagues, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander belief, lore and family systems, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perceptions of and relationships with money.

The superannuation sector modules include superannuation outreach, identification challenges, financial counsellors and super, the importance of education, and First Nations people and preservation age.