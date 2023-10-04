ASFA names acting chief, chair

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has appointed an interim chief executive and announced that its current chair has been reappointed.

Leeanne Turner is now the acting chief of the association, assuming Martin Fahy's role that he recently vacated.

Turner was the chief of AvSuper and MTAA Super. Following the merger of MTAA Super and Tasplan, she was the inaugural chief of Spirit Super, a role she left in March 2022.

Turner has been a director of several industry bodies, including ASFA, Fund Executives Association (FEAL) and Industry Super Australia (ISA). She was a past member of the Superannuation Complaints Tribunal Advisory Council.

Meanwhile, ASFA has reappointed Gary Dransfield as chair.

Dransfield is currently a non-executive director of Hollard Insurance and the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

He has been both a board member and chair of the Insurance Council of Australia and the Insurance Council of New Zealand and held numerous board directorships.

"Leeanne's unifying presence and ability to bring people together to collaborate on the numerous, complicated challenges facing our industry will bring tremendous energy and focus to the sector," Dransfield said.

"As we are now less than two months away from our next conference, the board is pleased to welcome an industry veteran of such standing to lead the organisation through this busy period.

Dransfield added that as the superannuation industry is on the cusp of the largest generation in Australian history entering the retirement phase, a transitioning economy, increased scrutiny, changing member engagement, and increased complexity, the board "is particularly keen to have someone with Leeanne's deep industry experience and knowledge of the sector to assist ASFA at such an important time."