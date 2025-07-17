Ascalon snaps up consulting talent

Ascalon Capital has bolstered its consulting team with two senior appointments from major investment research houses.

The investment and asset consultant has welcomed David Boyle from Lonsec as a partner and Sean Currie from Zenith Investment Partners as an associate.

At Ascalon, Boyle will lead innovation in portfolio design and investment governance, bringing a pragmatic, adviser-led perspective to scalable, outcomes-focused investment frameworks.

Boyle brings 20 years' experience in global markets and asset classes, with senior roles as a portfolio manager and analyst at leading asset management firms, including Fiducian

Group, AMP Capital, Rockman Capital and Integrity Investment Management.

More recently, David has focused on multi-asset portfolio design-building custom investment strategies across equities, fixed income, and SMA solutions. He has worked closely with independent advice firms to align investment solutions with both client goals and business strategy.

With a background spanning managed account consulting, fund manager research, and financial planning, Currie adds depth to Ascalon's capability in supporting Private Wealth, Institutional, and Family Office clients. Before his four years at Zenith as an investment consultant, Currie also worked at Kofkin Bond and Tailored Lifetime Solutions.

Speaking of the two recruits, Ascalon chief executive Aubrey Roga said Boyle brings a sharp investment mind and deep technical capability-matched by a strong understanding of the advice landscape. "His ability to bridge institutional discipline with advisory needs will be instrumental in helping our clients grow with purpose and clarity."

As for Currie, Roga said he brings a grounded, client-first perspective that fits perfectly with Ascalon's consulting philosophy. "His experience across the value chain-from research and strategy through to practical advice delivery-makes him a real asset to our clients and our team."

Roga said the appointments reflect Ascalon's commitment to building a diverse team with complementary strengths across investment, research, and practice consulting. He emphasized that this approach allows the firm to deliver more strategic, scalable solutions and partner more effectively with clients across the advice and investment landscape.

These appointments follow a series of confirmed hires including Ben Davis, formerly of Zenith and, Tori Flygare from GQG Partners.

Also, joining are Berit Deagan and John Burton from Zenith and Lonsec respectively.