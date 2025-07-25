Newspaper icon
Ascalon snags Evidentia executive

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUL 2025   12:37PM

Ascalon Capital continues to stack up its executive lineup, welcoming a new deputy chief executive.

Shailesh Jain has joined the firm as partner and deputy chief executive.

He will drive Ascalon's investment research and consulting initiatives, working closely with advice firms to build investment solutions that align with strategic goals and deliver tailored practical outcomes.

Jain brings over 15 years' experience across manager research, portfolio design and asset allocation.

Most recently, Jain was the principal at Evidentia, following a four-year stint at Zenith Investment Partners as a senior investment consultant, where he advised financial advisers and institutions on portfolio construction, fund selection and investment governance.

He also spent more than a decade at Lonsec Research, where he held senior roles including deputy head of active manager research and head of Australian equities.

Ascalon Capital chief executive Aubrey Roga, who took charge of the company in June, said Jain's appointment marks a big step forward for the firm.

"He brings deep expertise, proven leadership, and a clear vision for where portfolio consulting needs to go. We're thrilled to have him on board," Roga said.

Jain noted that he is joining at a pivotal time.

"What drew me in was the clear commitment to partnership - working alongside advice firms to deliver solutions that are truly tailored, practical, and forward-looking," Jain said.

"I look forward to contributing to a team that's redefining what excellence looks like in this space."

The appointment is the latest in a hiring spree, following two senior consultant appointments last week, as well as the hiring of head of business development and head of business solutions.

