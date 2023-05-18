Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Art tops UHNWs shopping lists'

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 18 MAY 2023   12:19PM

Among Australian ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) the top three investments of passion last year were art, cars, and watches, according to Knight Frank's latest luxury investment index (KFLII).

The KFLII, which tracks the value of 10 investments of passion, rose by 16% during 2022, comfortably beating inflation and outperforming the majority of mainstream investment classes, including equities and even gold.

This was significantly more than the 9% rise for the KFLII in 2021.

Within the index, which is weighted to reflect the "collectability" of each item, half of the assets saw double-digit growth last year.

Collectable art came in first with prices rising 29%, the strongest finish for nine years.

Classic cars were up 25% and watches took third place, up 18%.

According to Knight Frank, the rise in art has been driven by the exuberant prices paid for museum quality works of art by ultra-wealthy collectors.

Several collections are now worth more than $3.75 billion for their owners, it said.

Interestingly, when considering the modern art space and the role off non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as works of art, Knight Frank head of residential research Michelle Ciesielski said just over half of Australian high-net-worth clients feel the market still has a lot of potential.

"This is optimistic compared to a global average of 34%," she said.

Knight Frank head of residential Erin van Tuil added that investments of passions are still riding high, despite economic worries.

"Australia's ultra-wealthy continue to expand their investment of passion portfolios for the three main reasons being a safe haven for assets, the investment return, but more than anything, the simple joy of ownership,' she said.

"Artwork has continued to lead for the past four years running when we've asked our UHNWI clients to rank the popularity of their luxury collectibles, and its not surprising art has been front of mind with one-in-four of them buying a new home in 2022, in which to display their collection."

Van Tuil added many of Knight Frank's Australian UHNWI clients have shared they've rotated their artwork more than they normally would, have explored buying a greater range due to increased entertaining, business and generally more time spent in their main residence and second homes throughout the pandemic.

"This enthusiasm led to a surge in demand from collectors redecorating their homes but was also met with a retraction in global supply of quality works through the pandemic, as consigners who could afford to wait sat it out until public auctions were back on the agenda," she said.

Read more: Knight FrankErin van TuilMichelle Ciesielski
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UHNWs wealth in decline: Report
Knight Frank, SCA Property Group in strategic partnership
Westbridge Funds buys $16.21m industrial facility
More UHNWIs than ever: Report
Knight Frank releases 2022 outlook
Green office buildings command 18% premium
Sydney world's strongest luxury real estate market
UHNWs drive record luxury real estate demand
Putting the local property boom in perspective
Investment manager creates new executive role

Editor's Choice

Hostplus surpasses $100bn in FUM

CHLOE WALKER
Hostplus says the growth has been driven by a combination of mergers and strong member growth.

Former super fund investment chief lands new gig

CHLOE WALKER
Foresters Financial has appointed former Media Super executive Michael McQueen as its new chief investment officer.

Super fund ASX dominance stable: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds have maintained a steady foothold in Australian equities, owning 38% of the market capitalisation, new research from Rainmaker finds.

Former Mason Stevens chief sells boutique

KARREN VERGARA
The investment management business founded by Mason Stevens' former chief executive and investments lead has been acquired by another boutique.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.