Art tops UHNWs shopping lists'

Among Australian ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) the top three investments of passion last year were art, cars, and watches, according to Knight Frank's latest luxury investment index (KFLII).

The KFLII, which tracks the value of 10 investments of passion, rose by 16% during 2022, comfortably beating inflation and outperforming the majority of mainstream investment classes, including equities and even gold.

This was significantly more than the 9% rise for the KFLII in 2021.

Within the index, which is weighted to reflect the "collectability" of each item, half of the assets saw double-digit growth last year.

Collectable art came in first with prices rising 29%, the strongest finish for nine years.

Classic cars were up 25% and watches took third place, up 18%.

According to Knight Frank, the rise in art has been driven by the exuberant prices paid for museum quality works of art by ultra-wealthy collectors.

Several collections are now worth more than $3.75 billion for their owners, it said.

Interestingly, when considering the modern art space and the role off non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as works of art, Knight Frank head of residential research Michelle Ciesielski said just over half of Australian high-net-worth clients feel the market still has a lot of potential.

"This is optimistic compared to a global average of 34%," she said.

Knight Frank head of residential Erin van Tuil added that investments of passions are still riding high, despite economic worries.

"Australia's ultra-wealthy continue to expand their investment of passion portfolios for the three main reasons being a safe haven for assets, the investment return, but more than anything, the simple joy of ownership,' she said.

"Artwork has continued to lead for the past four years running when we've asked our UHNWI clients to rank the popularity of their luxury collectibles, and its not surprising art has been front of mind with one-in-four of them buying a new home in 2022, in which to display their collection."

Van Tuil added many of Knight Frank's Australian UHNWI clients have shared they've rotated their artwork more than they normally would, have explored buying a greater range due to increased entertaining, business and generally more time spent in their main residence and second homes throughout the pandemic.

"This enthusiasm led to a surge in demand from collectors redecorating their homes but was also met with a retraction in global supply of quality works through the pandemic, as consigners who could afford to wait sat it out until public auctions were back on the agenda," she said.