Ares Management promotes private equity lead

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Ares Management promotes private equity leadBY ELIZABETH FRY | THURSDAY, 8 JAN 2026 2:28PM
The US$596 billion alternatives giant has promoted its private equity lead as the New-York listed firm gets its first local deal over the line.
Read more: Ares Management, Bain Capital, Goldman Sachs, Lazard Australia, Matt Cloros, Nicholas Onie, Redback Boots
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.