Are Australia's wealthiest tight-fisted?

The Centre for Social Impact's report investigating trends in Australians' income and philanthropic giving has found that although top-end wealth has grown, giving has lagged.

Australia has the world's second highest median level of wealth and the fourth highest average level of wealth, plus more than 1.8 million people have over US$1 million in wealth. However, this wealth is highly concentrated.

Collectively, the top 200 individuals on the Australian Financial Review Rich List for 2022 hold 3.8% of Australia's wealth ($555 billion of an estimated $14.68 trillion).

What's more, the wealth held by the top 200 for 2022 grew by 15.7% on the previous year.

At the same time, the Centre for Social Impact research found giving by those in the Financial Review Philanthropy 50 list for 2022 had decreased 2.3% on the previous year.

ATO data analysed in the report showed only 2% of top income earners gave a higher proportion of their income than people in lower income groups.

When compared to other nations, Australia gives at a lower percentage of GDP (0.81%) than the United Kingdom (0.96%), Canada (1%), New Zealand (1.84%) and the United States (2.1%).

"Even a slight increase in giving by Australia's wealthiest would dramatically boost the Australian charitable sector and improve social and environmental outcomes across the country," the report said.

Centre for Social Impact chief executive Arminé Nalbandian concluded: "If the top-200 wealthiest Australians donated 1% of their wealth, it would generate $5.55 billion for the sector - around the estimates of what it would cost to provide subsidised dental care or access to affordable childcare for everyone."

Tech leader, philanthropist, and funder of the research Daniel Petre added: "With a very small number of notable exceptions, Australia's wealthy have not increased their philanthropy at a rate that is within a country mile of the growth in their wealth over recent years."

"On a global level - and for such a wealthy country - the level of giving among the very wealthy is incredibly disappointing. Australian society, and the Australians helping to build wealth for these individuals, deserve more."

Explaining another insight from the research related to private ancillary funds, UNSW adjunct professor and Paul Ramsay Foundation chair Michael Traill said this main form of structured giving used by wealthier Australians has not kept pace with increased wealth.

"Over the last five years, growth in the overall assets held by private ancillary funds has been significantly outpaced by growth in the wealth of the top-200 Australians," Traill stated.

"We can see that the structured mechanism of giving has failed to keep pace with the accumulation of wealth but there is huge potential for alignment with those who are continuing to increase their giving year on year."

The report suggests that as high net wealth grows, more ideas for compulsory giving (for example, an inheritance tax) could be put forward to add considerable resources to the charitable sector.