APRA spells out unlisted asset valuation standards

APRA has been forced to clarify the standards it holds for superannuation trustees when valuing unlisted assets.

It comes as the market downturn as a result of the pandemic and the Early Release of Superannuation Scheme (ERS) has led to industry concerns about the appropriate valuations of unlisted assets.

Speaking at the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics public hearing reviewing the 2019 APRA Annual Report, chair of the Committee Tim Wilson questioned the regulator over the accounting standards that are being applied to unlisted assets.

"I've written to you previously about whether the accounting standards for unlisted assets are appropriate and whether various industry and retail superfunds are using the appropriate accounting standards to give valuations," he said.

Leigh pushed ahead and asked APRA chair Wayne Byres to articulate APRA's position and if the regulator is willing to investigate further.

Byres explained: "We do examine where the funds are valuing assets and we do seek to make sure that funds whatever the assets might be listed or unlisted are being appropriately valued, that's a normal part of supervision."

Leigh then questioned how the regulator would approach and identify a situation where the wrong accounting standard was applied to the valuation of an unlisted asset.

"That would be a concern to us because some of our requirements are based on the premise that they are using the up to date accounting standards, particularly for things like unlisted assets," Byres said.

He went on to explain that there is a degree of judgement involved when valuing an unlisted asset and one person may have a different view, technique of set of assumptions within the accounting standards that produces a slightly different value to anyone else.

Byres explained: "If it looked like it was completely out of line or completely outrageous then absolutely, we would challenge that. We have some steps we could take including requiring another auditor to look at the issue or issuing a direction under the Superannuation Industry Supervision act."

APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell explained that the accounting standard in valuing unlisted assets is not particularly prescriptive, so the regulator's focus is on understanding the process trustees used to come to the valuation.

"It often relies on, for significant liquid assets, independent valuations from at least one party if not multiple parties to form a view," she said.

"Those valuations would be reviewed by the internal staff and they would also be reviewed by either or both of the investment committee and the audit committee and put to the board for final sign off of the financial statements."

Rowell said if they had any concerns about the elements of the process, they would ask the trustee to review it, make a change to its process of take action where appropriate to ensure the return being achieved for members was also appropriate.