Superannuation

APRA questions trustees on financial resilience

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   12:38PM

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a discussion paper seeking information from superannuation trustees on their plans to maintain the financial resilience needed to protect members' best financial interests.

APRA's prudential standards require superannuation trustees to maintain sufficient financial strength to operate their businesses effectively, including in cases of unexpected expenses such as systems upgrades, corporate restructures or paying fines.

APRA is seeking feedback on the use of the operational risk financial requirement (ORFR), reserving practices, and protections afforded to trustees via insurance, and how these might need to adapt over time.

The discussion paper outlines key principles for fee setting and design, informed by the law as it currently stands.

A key focus of the paper is the management of reserves. APRA said through the course of its supervisory activities it has identified several issues in this space, meaning improvements need to be made.

Some of the issues identified include RSE licensees not being sure of appropriate reserve target amounts and a lack of clearly articulated processes for periodic reviews or reserve management.

With the need for funds to create a pool of funds for the payment of penalties from 1 January 2022, the discussion paper requests feedback on how this will be done; whether a new fee will be charged to members or if existing reserves will be drawn on. Trustees must also justify how their approach would meet the best financial interests duty.

As applications seeking judicial advice are still before the Courts, APRA notes that matters relating to the charging of trustee fees and management of financial resources are likely to continue to evolve over the coming months.

APRA executive board member Margaret Cole said that while Australia's superannuation system is served by a variety of business models that use a range of different tools to bolster their financial position, what they all have in common is an obligation to protect their members' best financial interests at all times.

This, according to Cole, requires trustees to undertake "sufficiently robust business and contingency planning" to ensure they retain access to adequate financial resources, including when unexpected costs arise.

"In light of recent changes, we want to know more about how adequately resourced trustees are, how they are making financial projections in business planning practices, and what is their provisioning for contingencies," Cole said.

"The imminent change to the law regarding the use of fund reserves to pay financial penalties will cause some trustees to rethink their current structures and approach.

"We are particularly keen to learn more, through this consultation, about how trustees are planning to change current practices."

Feedback on the issues covered in the discussion paper is welcome from all industry stakeholders. Submissions close on 11 March 2022.

