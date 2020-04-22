NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Coronavirus News
APRA questioned on fund liquidity
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   11:54AM

The prudential regulator has been questioned over super fund liquidity concerns by the Senate Economics Committee.

Senator Andrew Bragg issued a letter to APRA putting the regulator on notice to answer a number of questions related to super funds.

"I have sought reassurance from APRA that all the super funds have their houses in order as they have publicly stated," Bragg said.

"Superannuation is so opaque. We need to know how issues will be handled if any arise."

Bragg put the regulator on notice to answer how it monitors and assesses the liquidity management plans of RSE licensees.

APRA will also need to explain the how it monitors stress-testing compliance as well as the regulators scenarios for stress testing.

"What sort of scenarios are assumed for stress tests such as, magnitude of market falls, levels of unemployment, magnitude of switching between options, and magnitude of switching between funds," Bragg said.

The questions come after ongoing concerns about super funds ability to release members money through the Early Release Super scheme in response to COVID-19.

Bragg said he wants to know when the regulator last asked funds to self-assess their liquidity and what portion of funds have conducted stress-tests in the last month.

"The confidence of the individual funds contrasts with the subterranean industry campaign for a bailout some weeks ago. This appears to have been an ambit claim."

ATO figures show that over 880,000 Australians have registered their interest in accessing the governments ERS scheme.

Funds have been given five days to release a member's money once they receive the request from the ATO.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ATOAPRASenate Economics CommitteeERSSenator Andrew BraggEarly Release Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ERS can be drawn from multiple funds: ATO
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
Aussies flood to ERS as applications open
APRA to track ERS payment times
Not safe to launch: APRA
Five day deadline tough but workable
Big banks cop a beating
Hundreds of thousands flock to early release
ATO to verify early release requests
APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vnXzJyJR