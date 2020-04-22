APRA questioned on fund liquidity

The prudential regulator has been questioned over super fund liquidity concerns by the Senate Economics Committee.

Senator Andrew Bragg issued a letter to APRA putting the regulator on notice to answer a number of questions related to super funds.

"I have sought reassurance from APRA that all the super funds have their houses in order as they have publicly stated," Bragg said.

"Superannuation is so opaque. We need to know how issues will be handled if any arise."

Bragg put the regulator on notice to answer how it monitors and assesses the liquidity management plans of RSE licensees.

APRA will also need to explain the how it monitors stress-testing compliance as well as the regulators scenarios for stress testing.

"What sort of scenarios are assumed for stress tests such as, magnitude of market falls, levels of unemployment, magnitude of switching between options, and magnitude of switching between funds," Bragg said.

The questions come after ongoing concerns about super funds ability to release members money through the Early Release Super scheme in response to COVID-19.

Bragg said he wants to know when the regulator last asked funds to self-assess their liquidity and what portion of funds have conducted stress-tests in the last month.

"The confidence of the individual funds contrasts with the subterranean industry campaign for a bailout some weeks ago. This appears to have been an ambit claim."

ATO figures show that over 880,000 Australians have registered their interest in accessing the governments ERS scheme.

Funds have been given five days to release a member's money once they receive the request from the ATO.

