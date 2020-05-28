NEWS
Superannuation
APRA quashes super liquidity concerns
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   4:32PM

APRA has put to bed any rumour that superannuation funds are at risk of facing liquidity issues as a result of the government's decision to allow Australians early access to their superannuation.

Appearing alongside ASIC before the Senate Select Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday, APRA revealed superannuation funds haven't had any serious liquidity issues as a result of the Early Release Scheme, nor do they expect to.

"Has APRA been contacted by or informed by any super fund that it has or anticipates having any liquidity issues?" Liberal Senator James Paterson asked.

APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said the regulator had been  keeping tabs on the liquidity positions of all APRA-regulated superannuation funds since mid-March.

"The nature of those discussions has varied," Rowell said.

"Some have highlighted more potential impacts and the need to take more action to ensure they had liquidity available.

"But none that we would classify as having raised concerns from a prudential perspective."

Paterson then asked if APRA had provided any advice to the government about the need for the Reserve Bank to provide liquidity assistance to super funds.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said the issue was raised at the Council of Financial Regulators - which includes ASIC and the RBA - in the "early days" of the pandemic, when forecasts around the use of the ERS were still varied.

"You had the Treasury forecasts and then you had quite a range of views from the industry about what the impact might be," Byres said.

"And particularly pre-JobKeeper, where the forecasts were obviously thinking of a slightly different and more adverse scenario, and we had also asked the funds to model a - if you like - more extreme scenario, a worst case scenario.

"So depending on which scenario you wanted to pick - and there were many - there were concerns. But amongst the Council agencies, we took the view that - and I think the Reserve Bank Governor was very clear - it wasn't going to be a job for the Reserve Bank to provide a facility."

Paterson asked APRA whether the total impact of the scheme would be closer to $27 billion as estimated by Treasury or $50 billion, which was in the range of estimates offered by Rice Warner and others.

Byres said his view was that it is too early to tell, noting that so far the scheme's impact was "broadly" tracking closer in line to Treasury's forecasts.

"Ultimately there's still a whole second tranche to go and how that plays out will be dependent on how the economic environment plays out," Byres said.

"I hesitate to offer a definitive view on that just at this point."

Paterson responded that the payments - which stood at $10.7 billion as of May 25, according to the prudential regulator - "certainly seem" much closer to Treasury's estimates given how long the program has been running so far.

"You're quoting the correct numbers Senator, yes," Byres said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: APRATreasuryLiberal Senator James PatersonWayne ByresReserve Bank GovernorHelen RowellEarly Release SchemeRice WarnerSenate Select Committee
