APRA pushes for super fund consolidation

APRA has urged all superannuation funds to be more proactive in considering their options, saying that while COVID-19 will pass, its impact will be felt for far longer and funds will soon run out of excuses.

Over the past seven years, the number of APRA-regulated funds has decreased from 279 to 185 while the total assets managed by those funds has effectively doubled.

"In APRA's view, even 185 funds (which offer more than 40,000 investments options is still a large number and means the industry is probably not operating with maximum efficiency," APRA executive director Sean Carmody said.

And COVID-19 has certainly tested this efficiency, with falling asset prices, liquidity pressures and declining member contributions taking their toll on both the underperformers and those at the top of the table.

Declining returns going forward, reduced portfolios and dwindling membership bases will also present major problems, particularly when it comes to operating costs and the ability to provide value to members and demonstrate a "right to remain", Carmody said.

He said the regulator is often told merging is too difficult, but many of the reasons provided are myths.

Much of it comes down to narrow thinking, Carmody said, with many trustees commonly saying it is difficult to comply with the equivalency test that requires both funds to agree the merger will provide transferring members with equivalent rights - those they're entitled to by law - and that it's in their best interests.

Carmody advised trustees against taking an overly narrow view of the legislation governing mergers, saying APRA expects trustees to take a pragmatic approach rather than measuring line-by-line that all members are receiving the equivalent, not equal, rights.

If this cannot solve the issue, trustees should look to amend trust deeds in relation to mergers, rather than abandon the idea completely.

However, transfers of members between MySuper produces will, in almost all cases, satisfy the equivalency test given MySuper products are legally required to have the same core characteristics and embedded rights, Carmody said.

Carmody went on to say that even stronger performing funds are quick to express concerns around the cost of due diligence, effort involved and the kind of liabilities they may be taking on and how this could be considered in the members' best interests.

One thing funds can do now to ensure this isn't an issue when teeing up a potential partner is to shore up reserves to cover the expected and, to some degree, the unexpected liabilities that may pop up, Carmody said.

While costs are undoubtedly a factor when it comes to merging, they need to be considered in the context of the long-term benefits to members, he added.

Carmody urged funds facing, or at risk of facing, sustainability issues to develop and 'exit plan', saying this would ideally put performance triggers in place making it clear when trustees must make the call to exit.

He also advised funds regularly scan the market for potential partners to ensure preparedness to negotiate on their own terms, save being forced into a merger because they have no other options.

"APRA's view is that there is a merger partner for all funds - it's just a matter of finding the right one," Carmody said.