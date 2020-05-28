NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
APRA pushes for super fund consolidation
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   12:48PM

APRA has urged all superannuation funds to be more proactive in considering their options, saying that while COVID-19 will pass, its impact will be felt for far longer and funds will soon run out of excuses.

Over the past seven years, the number of APRA-regulated funds has decreased from 279 to 185 while the total assets managed by those funds has effectively doubled.

"In APRA's view, even 185 funds (which offer more than 40,000 investments options is still a large number and means the industry is probably not operating with maximum efficiency," APRA executive director Sean Carmody said.

And COVID-19 has certainly tested this efficiency, with falling asset prices, liquidity pressures and declining member contributions taking their toll on both the underperformers and those at the top of the table.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Declining returns going forward, reduced portfolios and dwindling membership bases will also present major problems, particularly when it comes to operating costs and the ability to provide value to members and demonstrate a "right to remain", Carmody said.

He said the regulator is often told merging is too difficult, but many of the reasons provided are myths.

Much of it comes down to narrow thinking, Carmody said, with many trustees commonly saying it is difficult to comply with the equivalency test that requires both funds to agree the merger will provide transferring members with equivalent rights - those they're entitled to by law - and that it's in their best interests.

Carmody advised trustees against taking an overly narrow view of the legislation governing mergers, saying APRA expects trustees to take a pragmatic approach rather than measuring line-by-line that all members are receiving the equivalent, not equal, rights.

If this cannot solve the issue, trustees should look to amend trust deeds in relation to mergers, rather than abandon the idea completely.

However, transfers of members between MySuper produces will, in almost all cases, satisfy the equivalency test given MySuper products are legally required to have the same core characteristics and embedded rights, Carmody said.

Carmody went on to say that even stronger performing funds are quick to express concerns around the cost of due diligence, effort involved and the kind of liabilities they may be taking on and how this could be considered in the members' best interests.

One thing funds can do now to ensure this isn't an issue when teeing up a potential partner is to shore up reserves to cover the expected and, to some degree, the unexpected liabilities that may pop up, Carmody said.

While costs are undoubtedly a factor when it comes to merging, they need to be considered in the context of the long-term benefits to members, he added.

Carmody urged funds facing, or at risk of facing, sustainability issues to develop and 'exit plan', saying this would ideally put performance triggers in place making it clear when trustees must make the call to exit.

He also advised funds regularly scan the market for potential partners to ensure preparedness to negotiate on their own terms, save being forced into a merger because they have no other options.

"APRA's view is that there is a merger partner for all funds - it's just a matter of finding the right one," Carmody said.

Read more: APRAMySuperSean Carmody
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super funds release $1.3bn
MySuper bounces back
Retirees hurt by APRA dividend pressure
Early release of super numbers revealed
APRA releases latest ERS data
Super escapes COVID-19 hit
Banks urged to step up
APRA releases fund-level ERS data
APRA urged to probe industry funds
Few funds immune to ERS
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique shutters fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
A Sydney boutique under Grant Samuel Funds Management's banner has closed its $28 million fund that invested in VIX and S&P 500 options.
ING rejigs super offering, closes balanced option
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
ING's Living Super offering is putting the lid on its balanced option after feedback from members that it's too similar to the growth option, and will add two more defensive options.
FPA confirms redundancies
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:25PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia has unveiled its five-year plan, which includes redundancies.
Calastone inks JP Morgan deal
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:23PM
JP Morgan Asset Management's trading and analytics platform is set to be powered by the automation capabilities of Calastone, after the two firms formed a partnership.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CQDSltxh