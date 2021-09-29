NEWS
Superannuation

APRA proposes further unlisted valuation rules

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 SEP 2021   12:21PM

APRA is proposing more stringent rules around how superannuation funds value unlisted assets and is taking industry feedback until 16 February 2022.

The prudential regulator seeks to make several changes to Prudential Standard SPS 530 Investment Governance under the initiative.

One new measure is to develop and maintain a comprehensive investment stress testing program, and that trustees develop and implement an effective valuation governance framework.

APRA made special mention of using performance benchmarks.

In monitoring investments, APRA said super funds must determine appropriate measures, including performance benchmarks, approved by the board, to monitor the performance of each investment in each investment option and each MySuper product on an ongoing basis.

When reporting the performance of investment options to senior management and the board, super funds must now include an assessment of the sources of outperformance and underperformance relative to appropriate performance benchmarks.

The revisions are in response to APRA's findings in its unlisted asset valuation thematic review and APRA's 2018-19 post-implementation review of the superannuation prudential framework.

The updates focus on enhancements to stress testing, valuation and liquidity management practices, APRA said, adding that it hopes registrable superannuation entities will meet their obligations to prudently select, manage and monitor investments.

APRA
VIEW COMMENTS

