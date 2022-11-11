APRA proposes changes to successor fund transfers

APRA has released a discussion paper that outlines proposals to ensure trustees prepare for, manage, and execute successor fund transfers more smoothly, and efficiently.

APRA's proposals have been prompted by heightened transfer activity in the industry, which has been amplified by measures like the performance test and heatmaps.

Although the regulator strongly supports further industry consolidation, APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said successor fund transfers often run into problems that erode the benefit to members.

"One of the best ways for trustees to improve outcomes for their members is through a merger that delivers the benefits of increased scale, or by transferring them to a better performing fund," Cole said.

"The transfer process itself, however, isn't always straight-forward, and that can be exacerbated when a lack of robust planning puts members at risk of a protracted, costly or failed transfer that fails to improve their outcomes.

"With industry consolidation likely to increase in coming years as poor performers and those with sustainability issues exit, and strong performers seek a competitive edge, it's important all trustees are prepared to initiate a timely transfer of members where indicators point to this achieving better outcomes for members."

As such, APRA intends to introduce requirements in Prudential Standard SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes (SPS 515) to ensure all RSE licensees are appropriately prepared to transfer, or receive, members, elevating previous guidance.

Specifically, SPS 515 will require RSE licensees to have in place triggers for remedial action to address business performance reviews issues, including escalation steps in preparedness to undertake a complete or partial transfer of members.

The regulator also flagged new requirements relating to the transfer of MySuper product assets, in the event of cancellation of an authority to offer a MySuper product.

The discussion paper noted that RSE licensees can struggle to take prompt and proportionate action to respond to poor performance outcomes. Consequently, where an RSE licensee fails to identify and address barriers to transfers in a timely manner, members can be exposed to additional risks, including the potential for unnecessary costs and delays relating to transferring members.

Therefore, APRA intends to enhance existing guidance to replace Prudential Practice Guide SPG 227 Successor Fund Transfers and Wind-ups, and to develop new requirements for a prompt transfer of MySuper members in the event of the cancellation of a MySuper authorisation.

ARPA's enhanced guidance will outline expectations of prudent practice when preparing for a timely and efficient transfer of members, aiming to minimise the risk of failed, or inefficient transfers, that would expose members to undue costs.

The regulator is seeking feedback from super trustees and other industry stakeholders; consultation on the transfer planning proposals is open until 10 March 2023.