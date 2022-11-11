Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

APRA proposes changes to successor fund transfers

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 11 NOV 2022   12:49PM

APRA has released a discussion paper that outlines proposals to ensure trustees prepare for, manage, and execute successor fund transfers more smoothly, and efficiently.

APRA's proposals have been prompted by heightened transfer activity in the industry, which has been amplified by measures like the performance test and heatmaps.

Although the regulator strongly supports further industry consolidation, APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said successor fund transfers often run into problems that erode the benefit to members.

"One of the best ways for trustees to improve outcomes for their members is through a merger that delivers the benefits of increased scale, or by transferring them to a better performing fund," Cole said.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"The transfer process itself, however, isn't always straight-forward, and that can be exacerbated when a lack of robust planning puts members at risk of a protracted, costly or failed transfer that fails to improve their outcomes.

"With industry consolidation likely to increase in coming years as poor performers and those with sustainability issues exit, and strong performers seek a competitive edge, it's important all trustees are prepared to initiate a timely transfer of members where indicators point to this achieving better outcomes for members."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

As such, APRA intends to introduce requirements in Prudential Standard SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes (SPS 515) to ensure all RSE licensees are appropriately prepared to transfer, or receive, members, elevating previous guidance.

Specifically, SPS 515 will require RSE licensees to have in place triggers for remedial action to address business performance reviews issues, including escalation steps in preparedness to undertake a complete or partial transfer of members.

The regulator also flagged new requirements relating to the transfer of MySuper product assets, in the event of cancellation of an authority to offer a MySuper product.

The discussion paper noted that RSE licensees can struggle to take prompt and proportionate action to respond to poor performance outcomes. Consequently, where an RSE licensee fails to identify and address barriers to transfers in a timely manner, members can be exposed to additional risks, including the potential for unnecessary costs and delays relating to transferring members.

Therefore, APRA intends to enhance existing guidance to replace Prudential Practice Guide SPG 227 Successor Fund Transfers and Wind-ups, and to develop new requirements for a prompt transfer of MySuper members in the event of the cancellation of a MySuper authorisation.

ARPA's enhanced guidance will outline expectations of prudent practice when preparing for a timely and efficient transfer of members, aiming to minimise the risk of failed, or inefficient transfers, that would expose members to undue costs.

The regulator is seeking feedback from super trustees and other industry stakeholders; consultation on the transfer planning proposals is open until 10 March 2023.

Read more: APRASuccessor Fund TransfersMySuperMargaret ColeSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA slaps extra conditions on Insignia trustees
New APRA chair named
Members stick with dud super funds
APRA reinforces capital call expectations
Don't water down YFYS: Grattan Institute
Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres
Quantifying the value of a financial adviser
Future Fund proves resilience to market shocks
Confidence in a 'comfortable' retirement nears lows
CareSuper flags merger with Spirit Super

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper shakes up executive team

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:51PM
AustralianSuper has made some key executive changes as part of a broader reconsideration of executives' accountabilities.

APRA proposes changes to successor fund transfers

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
APRA has released a discussion paper that outlines proposals to ensure trustees prepare for, manage, and execute successor fund transfers more smoothly, and efficiently.

Mirvac names head of funds management

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Scott Mosely will join Mirvac's executive leadership team as its new head of funds management.

New credit fund targets Australia

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:01PM
Abu Dhabi-based private investment firm Chimera Capital and Alpha Wave Global, a global investment company, have launched a US$2 billion credit fund with a focus on Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.