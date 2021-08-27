NEWS
Regulatory

APRA outlines remuneration standard

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 27 AUG 2021   12:14PM

The prudential regulator released its final standard for remuneration across superannuation, banking and insurance which could see individuals lose their bonus in the event of poor risk conduct.

Cross-industry Prudential Standard CPS 511 Remuneration (CPS 511) has been released in an effort to drive better industry practices in governance, risk culture, remuneration and accountability.

APRA-regulated entities will now be required to reduce variable remuneration, possibly to zero, if there has been poor risk conduct.

There is now the requirement for entities to apply weight to non-financial measures such as customer complaints, breaches and audit findings when calculating variable remuneration.

Entities will also require new minimum deferral requirements for variable remuneration with malus and clawback provisions as well as increased board oversight, transparency and accountability on remuneration outcomes.

"CPS 511 will impose genuine financial consequences on senior banking, insurance and superannuation executives when their decisions lead to poor risk management or conduct that is contrary to community expectations," APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said.

"It ensures financial performance alone is no longer enough when companies reward employees; companies must also consider their impact on customers and risk management outcomes. Where executives fall short, they now stand at risk of losing their bonus."

APRA first proposed the new remuneration standard in 2019 and invited industry consultation.

In February 2020, APRA said it received a large amount of feedback on the standard, but stakeholders outlined unrealistic suggestions.

Later in November 2020, APRA released a draft of the remuneration guidelines which scrapped a move to cap financial measures' contribution to executives' variable remuneration at 50% and instead offered material weighting for non-financial measures.

