APRA issues guidance on lifecycle products for performance test

APRA has issued guidance on how it will administer the Your Future, Your Super performance test for lifecycle MySuper options that make changes within the option or transition to a new option.

The regulator has the power to make determinations on combining returns in such situations. This week it issued principles that will guide its determinations.

It will watch product "phoenixing" where a trustee closes a (potentially underperforming) MySuper and opens a similar but new product to get around the performance test.

It also wants funds that have had multiple MySuper products to use actual returns versus blended returns of the products, clearly identifying the current product's predecessors.

To be identified as the predecessor fund, APRA will use the product with the same trustee and/or product design [such as investment strategy], and with majority of the members.

It also warned funds to not sneak in returns from other super products into MySuper returns while combining returns from multiple default products.

In cases of mergers, the continuing MySuper product's performance will be used for the test.

Earlier this month, APRA told superannuation funds to expect their results in the first performance test by August 31 under the new Your Future, Your Super reforms.

The first round covers MySuper products alone. Trustee-directed products will face the test from July 2022.

In the July 30 letter, APRA said ahead of undertaking the first performance test, it will write to any RSE licensees affected by the application of APRA's discretion to combine historical product performance. It will also engage with the funds it thinks will fail the test a second time.

In final YFYS regulations the government changed its stance on administration fees, moving to testing on only last year's administration fees instead of eight years' average in the APRA performance test.

The last minute changes to the Your Future, Your Super regulation included the shorter time-horizon for administration fees that are included in the test, and softer wording in letters that failing funds must send to their members, according to Industry Super Australia (ISA).