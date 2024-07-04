APRA heightens expectations around trustees' spending

APRA reissued guidance around strategic planning and member outcomes, placing a clearer focus on superannuation members' interests when it comes to fund expenditure.

The regulator updated Prudential Standard SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes and its related guidance to "ensure members' interests are front-and-centre in trustees' strategic and business planning, financial resource management, implementation of the retirement income covenant and fund transfers."

The regulator wants to ensure that all decisions, particularly around expenditure, are made with members' best financial interests in mind. SPS 515 comes into effect 1 July 2025.

Setting out clear expectations around expenditure, the enhanced guidance sets out design principles for a robust expenditure management framework, including board oversight, alignment with strategic objectives, and active monitoring and review.

It also outlines APRA's view that better practice is for trustees to ensure senior executives annually attest to taking reasonable steps to meet SPS 515 requirements regarding expenditure management, and that such attestation should confirm controls are in place and operating effectively to prevent unjustifiable expenditure.

"By strengthening this core strategic planning standard, APRA is setting a clear expectation for trustees to put members front of mind in every decision they make and the way they run their businesses every day," APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said.

"Fund expenditure is a significant area of focus for APRA and the broader community. In addition to tightening the obligations under SPS 515, APRA is now collecting, analysing and will be publishing detailed expenditure data at a fund level. APRA will review the data to ensure spending aligns with the best financial interests of members, and will follow up trustees with outlying discretionary expenditure."

She added that the industry will face further scrutiny on spending when the Financial Accountability Regime comes into effect for super funds in March 2025.

"Another important change to SPS 515 is the requirement to support the implementation of the retirement income covenant," Cole said.

"It's estimated that more than three million fund members will reach superannuation preservation age in the next decade making it critical that funds have robust and effective strategies to assist members who are approaching or in retirement."