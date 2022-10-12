APRA flags concerns over fund sustainability

Appearing before the House of Representatives' Economics Committee, APRA's Margaret Cole said the regulator is concerned about some of the super funds that passed the performance test yet fail the regulator's own sustainability testing.

Earlier this year, APRA released a report that showed 24 smaller super funds face immediate sustainability issues, while more than half of those with between $10 billion and $50 billion in funds also face adversity. This is based on number of member accounts, cash flows and rollovers.

Some of the funds that passed the performance test this year, by APRA's observations and calculations, don't look to have a long-term sustainable future, Cole said, saying this is perhaps one of the regulator's biggest concerns.

"We will continue, even where there aren't fails to nudge some of those funds that we see probably don't have sustainability, to consider their options for the future and how their members can be better served," she told the committee.

The comments followed questioning by independent MP Allegra Spender over whether recent reforms in the sector are driving an excess of consolidation.

Cole acknowledged the industry has experienced significant consolidation in the last two years, driven by the performance test. However, a very large number of trustees remain in the industry, she said.

"We had over 212 in 2013, we're down to 160 in 2021. It's still a large number," Cole said.

"We also find that there are a significant number of small funds remaining in this industry that have relatively small number of members and a relatively small amount of money under management.

"So, in terms of ongoing consolidation for the foreseeable future, I don't think we feel that there are going to be structural competition issues anytime soon."

Discussing further the trend in consolidation, Cole said the regulator is positive that increased mergers mean members are "moving to better performing funds and better performing funds typically have higher investment returns and lower fees; members are better off as a result of that consolidation."

APRA executive director of superannuation Suzanne Smith elaborated: "Of the 13 funds that failed the first performance test, at least 10 of those now have either exited or nearly existed, so moving toward consolidation. Interestingly, some of those funds didn't fail a second time but still thought that, in their view, their members would be better served elsewhere."

"To Margaret's point, it's encouraging trustees to really think about the outcomes that they're delivering and to take a forward-looking view. I think that's what's important, it's not just the here and now on the passing, it's the longer-term view and where members are better served in the future."

APRA also maintained that it upheld its mandate to protect Australians.

In his opening remarks, APRA chair Wayne Byres said that the total assets of the institutions it supervises are about $8 trillion, up by around a third from just five years ago. His point being that notwithstanding the economic ups and downs in recent years, Australia's financial system has continued to grow strongly.

Specific to super, he said that APRA's focus continues to be on identifying and addressing fundamental performance and ensuring trustees have an unwavering focus on the interests of their members.

"We think that the advent of the performance test alongside the existing APRA heatmaps has driven positive change," Byres said.

"Trustees of underperforming funds can no longer hide from the spotlight, and we've seen a steady flow of trustees acknowledging that their members will be better placed in the hands of another better performing trustee.

"This consolidation is driving costs down and we're seeing more members in better performing products."