Regulatory
APRA ditches property revaluation requirement
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 18 JUN 2020   11:53AM

The prudential regulator has updated Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions (ADIs) on their requirements to revalue property in the wake of the COVID-19 downturn.

APRA said ADIs are currently required to revalue property used as security for residential mortgage exposures for the purposes of measuring regulatory capital, when they become aware of a material change in the value of property in an area or region.

The regulator had previously proposed to remove the requirement as part of broader revisions to the prudential standards on regulatory capital.

"This was foreshadowed in APRA's consultation on revisions to the ADI capital framework in June 2019," it said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

"The rationale for this change in part recognised that the calibration of the residential mortgage risk weights in APS 112 already includes an allowance for increases in the risk of residential mortgage exposures, including from house price movements."

APRA said additional movements in risk weights from the revaluation of residential mortgage properties has the potential to be "excessively pro-cyclical" in amplifying ADI capital requirements.

"Given these considerations and the intention to remove the revaluation requirement, APRA is clarifying that ADIs will not be expected to revalue residential mortgage properties for the purpose of meeting APS 112 Attachment C paragraph 6," APRA said.

"This applies with immediate effect. ADIs may, however, consider it appropriate to continue to conduct revaluations for broader risk management and other purposes."

APRA confirmed that, consistent with its future intention of removing the APS112 requirement from the ADI capital framework, ADIs utilising the standardised approach to credit risk will not be expected to revalue residential mortgage property for the purpose of meeting the requirements.

Editor's Choice
Public super fund rejigs offering
KANIKA SOOD
The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.
Which is the most important letter in ESG?
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
HARRISON WORLEY
Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.
Financial services demands more mental health support
HARRISON WORLEY
COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.
