Superannuation

APRA 'digging into' super fund contributions to unions

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 APR 2022   11:50AM

After questioning from Senator Andrew Bragg at Senate estimates, prudential regulator APRA shared it has done some preliminary investigations about payments to unions.

Bragg has claimed that superannuation which should be for workers has turned into a sinkhole for unions and banks.

In a March press release he said: "It is hard to think of another policy which allows political and private interests to directly benefit at the expense of Australian workers."

In this same release Bragg cited AEC data he manually compiled that asserted super funds had paid $40 million to Labor Party affiliated unions in the past four years.

Bragg then went on to say: "Super funds are becoming the biggest political donors in the country. This is a disgrace."

After pleas for significant superannuation law reform, Bragg last week questioned key APRA executive board members about potential investigations and enforcement actions.

In Senate estimates, Bragg said that super funds have transferred millions and millions into trade unions which he has alleged are affiliated with the Labor Party. He also took umbrage in wasted expenditure that went toward directors' fees and advertising.

In response to Bragg's pointed questioning, APRA executive director Margaret Cole replied that she was glad that questions about payments to unions had been raised.

Cole acknowledged that Bragg had sent letter to the regulators on the subject and appreciated that it was an important point to raise.

Cole said: "We have done some preliminary investigations into that, particularly as you refer, in your tweets, to use terminology such as donations to unions and election payments and election campaigning. Of course, we're interested in that."

She also added it would be enormously helpful to APRA to reconcile more of Braggs' numbers and information to understand more about his concerns.

Previously on his Twitter account Bragg had taken a strong exception to egregious director fees.

Bragg followed up on this issue in the Senate estimates, taking aim at First Super which he said "paid $8.1 million in three years to a union."

In a move which pleased Bragg, APRA executive director of superannuation Suzanne Smith said that the regulator has really started to dig into this to look at the analysis.

Smith stated: "We've asked some questions of funds directly to try to help us reconcile those as well as the directors' fees. We are as interested as you are in making sure that every dollar of a member that is spent is going to deliver value for them and is going to deliver better outcomes."

Several days after the Senate estimates had concluded, Bragg's office released an official statement which said: "At last. The superannuation regulator APRA has launched a probe into superannuation contributions to trade unions."

"I look forward to the findings of the inquiry. I hope this finally turns the tap off, and the gravy train is stopped in its tracks."

