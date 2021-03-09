APRA calls out poor group insurance practices

The prudential regulator has lambasted the group insurance sector for several practices it deems disagreeable, casting doubt over the future viability of insurance provided via superannuation.

APRA recently wrote to superannuation funds and life insurers, criticising a list of practices that are resulting in poor outcomes for members, and fearing that history is repeating itself.

Between 2012 and 2016, the cost of premiums reduced and benefits increased significantly, while insurers took large hits to their bottom line.

Consequently, insurers hiked up premiums, introduced restrictive terms and conditions, while trustees had trouble obtaining quotes for cover as insurers and reinsurers declined to participate in many tenders.

Such practices are currently alive and well, according to APRA, calling out that the deteriorating claims experience is ultimately leading to poor member outcomes.

"Indeed, the ongoing viability and availability of life insurance through superannuation may be at risk, adversely impacting access to life insurance cover for a large part of the Australian community," the letter read.

Several super funds have increased premiums, some as frequently as twice in one year, blaming increased government regulations.

APRA is not ignorant of this trend, observing the premiums per insured member escalated during 2020 and as a result trustees went to tender for insurance arrangements more frequently.

"APRA is concerned that, in some cases, the pricing on which tenders are being won by insurers, whilst initially attractive to RSE licensees, may prove to be unsustainable, and therefore likely to lead to significant increases in premiums at the end of premium guarantee or contractual periods," the regulator said.

A recent Financial Standard poll found that the industry will continue to bump up premiums in 2021.

Nearly 90% of participants said group insurance will become more expensive and increased costs will not be commensurate with better quality cover.

APRA went on to criticise trustees over the poor quality of insurance data that lacks granularity.

To be able to design and price appropriate insurance arrangements depends on the accuracy and timeliness of this data, APRA said, adding that this is contributing to losses for insurers and further exacerbates poor member outcomes.

Group insurers are also feeling the pinch from ASIC, which found super funds are inappropriately defaulting members to accurate occupational categories.

APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell wants to see more evidence of trustees taking these concerns seriously or else action will be taken.

Rowell expects trustees to have appropriately designed default insurance that balances costs and the needs of members, and to give insurers enough time to prepare for tenders.

"APRA's focus is on ensuring RSE licensees and life insurers take steps that will support the provision of high quality and sustainable insurance outcomes over the medium to long-term for both current and future superannuation members, and reduce the unpredictability and volatility in insurance product design and pricing that makes assessment of the value of insurance very difficult," she said.