APRA approves MLC super takeover

APRA has given IOOF the go-ahead to take over MLC's superannuation business.

Yesterday, the regulator approved IOOF's application to hold a controlling stake in NULIS Nominees, the trustee for MLC Super.

On 31 August 2020, IOOF entered into an agreement with National Australia Bank to acquire the MLC wealth management business, which includes NULIS.

Under the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993, APRA must approve any changes to the holder of a controlling stake in an RSE license.

IOOF agreed to buy MLC Wealth for $1.44 billion last year, with NAB saying the sale was in line with its strategic objective of simplifying the bank's structure.

The transaction will turn IOOF into the largest retail wealth manager, with approximately $510 billion in funds under management or advice. The MLC super business has more than $173 billion in member funds.

NULIS Nominees has a spotted record though. In 2020, APRA hit the trustee with new licence conditions after the regulator found concerns it was not always considering members' best interests as the highest priority.

The Royal Commission formed the view that NULIS' decisions in regard to moving certain groups of members into MySuper products, grandfathering certain fee arrangements and the charging of fees to members for services that were not provided were not in members' best interests.

Also in 2020, NAB was fined $57.5 million over fees for no service after NULIS admitted to misleading members and breaching the Corporations Act. NULIS itself copped $8 million of the fine.

Earlier this year, NULIS was named in a class action brought by Maurice Blackburn on behalf of 330,000 MasterKey members who accuse the trustee of breaching its duties by delaying the transition of members to cheaper MySuper products.