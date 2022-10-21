Newspaper icon
Apollo Global Management names Australia head

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 21 OCT 2022   11:58AM

Matthew Perrignon joined the US private equity firm this week as its new managing director and head of institutional client and product solutions (ICPS) sales in Australia.

Perrignon brings nearly 30 years of financial services experience to the role, most recently serving as director, private funds group Australia and New Zealand at Credit Suisse.

He has also spent time in a variety of executive roles at Challenger, Perpetual Funds Management and Macquarie Bank.

In his new role at Apollo, Perrignon will be focused on partnering with Australian and New Zealand institutions to provide unique and flexible investment solutions that fit with the evolving needs of the local investor base.

Commenting on the appointment, Apollo said it has a long history in Australia and New Zealand, and currently manages around $8 billion on behalf of institutional investors in the region.

"We continue to strengthen our talent bench across APAC, and we now have 10 people based in Sydney across both investment and client teams," it said.

