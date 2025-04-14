Apex awarded $2.3bn fund admin mandate

Apex Group has been appointed to provide fund administration and transfer agency services for four retail products of an Australian credit manager, effective today.

Mutual Limited will transition administration of the Mutual Cash Fund, Mutual Income Fund, Mutual Credit Fund and Mutual High Yield Fund to Apex's fund solutions platform under the new partnership, which will significantly enhance the digital experience for advisers and investors.

The credit manager was established in 2009 and specialises in cash, credit and fixed income strategies. The firm actively selects "creditworthy" securities to provide returns and manages funds for investors, prudentially supervised entities, and those under regulated investment regimes, it said.

The announcement follows a mandate for Apex's superannuation business to administer Diversa Trustees $7 billion master trust business at the start of the month.

Under the agreement, Mutual Limited's adviser network will benefit from Apex's streamlined portal for "greater visibility, faster transaction processing and improved reporting tools."

The move also provides the credit manager access to "scalable" technology to support its continued growth and evolving product suite, Apex said.

Commenting, Apex Group business development director Thomas O'Neill said: "Apex Group prides itself on its market-leading commitment to using technology to deliver improved results and experiences to investment managers and their investors alike."

"Being appointed as administrator for Mutual Limited is further evidence of our commitment to the market and ability to support managers with their digital transformation and added product functionality that enables future growth."

Meanwhile, Mutual Limited managing director Wayne Buckingham said the partnership is timely amid the ongoing uncertainty.

"In an environment of ongoing market volatility, investors are increasingly seeking safe and consistent investment options," Buckingham said.

"Mutual Limited's focus on high-quality, creditworthy securities, coupled with Apex's modern digital infrastructure ensures we can continue to deliver the reliable outcomes our clients expect, while offering greater accessibility and service efficiency.

"Partnering with Apex allows us to further enhance the experience we provide to both investors and advisers."

Apex has previously indicated the extended focus on the expansion of its business in the Australian market following two key appointments in February.