Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Apex awarded $2.3bn fund admin mandate

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 14 APR 2025   12:40PM

Apex Group has been appointed to provide fund administration and transfer agency services for four retail products of an Australian credit manager, effective today.

Mutual Limited will transition administration of the Mutual Cash Fund, Mutual Income Fund, Mutual Credit Fund and Mutual High Yield Fund to Apex's fund solutions platform under the new partnership, which will significantly enhance the digital experience for advisers and investors.

The credit manager was established in 2009 and specialises in cash, credit and fixed income strategies. The firm actively selects "creditworthy" securities to provide returns and manages funds for investors, prudentially supervised entities, and those under regulated investment regimes, it said.

The announcement follows a mandate for Apex's superannuation business to administer Diversa Trustees $7 billion master trust business at the start of the month.

Under the agreement, Mutual Limited's adviser network will benefit from Apex's streamlined portal for "greater visibility, faster transaction processing and improved reporting tools."

The move also provides the credit manager access to "scalable" technology to support its continued growth and evolving product suite, Apex said.

Commenting, Apex Group business development director Thomas O'Neill said: "Apex Group prides itself on its market-leading commitment to using technology to deliver improved results and experiences to investment managers and their investors alike."

"Being appointed as administrator for Mutual Limited is further evidence of our commitment to the market and ability to support managers with their digital transformation and added product functionality that enables future growth."

Meanwhile, Mutual Limited managing director Wayne Buckingham said the partnership is timely amid the ongoing uncertainty.

"In an environment of ongoing market volatility, investors are increasingly seeking safe and consistent investment options," Buckingham said.

"Mutual Limited's focus on high-quality, creditworthy securities, coupled with Apex's modern digital infrastructure ensures we can continue to deliver the reliable outcomes our clients expect, while offering greater accessibility and service efficiency.

"Partnering with Apex allows us to further enhance the experience we provide to both investors and advisers."

Apex has previously indicated the extended focus on the expansion of its business in the Australian market following two key appointments in February.

Read more: Mutual LimitedApex GroupWayne BuckinghamDiversa TrusteesMutual Cash FundMutual Credit FundMutual High Yield FundMutual Income FundThomas O'Neill
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate
Custodians revel in double-digit gains
Iress expands wealth team with multiple new roles
Super admin providers face reckoning in 2025: Finura
Iress sells superannuation business
Custody assets exceed $5tn milestone
Apex partners with Novigi
Carlyle, Goldman Sachs give $1.6bn boost to Apex
Apex, ACA partner to broaden client services
Bloom Impact, MSC pulled up for greenwashing

Editor's Choice

Global investor services group enters Australia

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
The UK-based firm has acquired AMAL Group, aiming to tap into the growing demand for trustee and administration services in Australia and New Zealand.

VanEck to intro RMBS, India ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:24PM
VanEck will soon list two new ETFs, one being an RMBS strategy and the other investing in Indian growth stocks.

NGS Super to launch lifetime income product

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:02PM
NGS Super has partnered with Challenger to provide guaranteed lifetime income for members.

Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
The Coalition wants to "rebuild the advice industry" by increasing the number of advisers to 30,000.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media