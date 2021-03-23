APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey

A new survey has revealed the APAC region is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to setting clear goals to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target.

The survey, published by Robeco, found while the number of investors that have already set a net zero target is relatively small (17%), it's on an upward trajectory that is expected to rise to over half of all investors (52%) in the next five years.

The survey found the shift will take place mainly in Europe and North America, where in both regions more than 60% of investors expect to adopt a zero carbon target within this time frame.

However, investors in the APAC region are lagging behind, with only 29% of expecting to do the same.

The survey, which covers 300 of the world's largest institutional and wholesale investors in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, represents a total of around US$23.4 trillion in assets under management.

Carried out by CoreData Research, Robeco's 2021 Global Climate Survey found climate change is already a significant factor in the investment policy of around 73% of investors surveyed.

Nearly all respondents indicated that they already have a formal policy on climate change in place or that climate will be integrated as part of a broader sustainability policy soon.

Robeco said there is an increasing awareness among investors of the need for decarbonisation and to support the transition away from a dependence on fossil fuels and towards a low-carbon economy.

The survey revealed that divesting from carbon-intensive assets will rise sharply in the next five years.

Despite this, over 40% of investors globally have not divested their carbon-intensive assets over the past five years. This is expected to fall to just 19% for institutional and 25% for wholesale investors in the next five years.

The survey found there's a clear demand for more specialised expertise, support and education on climate change, with 44% of respondents globally viewing the lack of data and reporting as the biggest obstacle to implementing decarbonisation.

In the Asia Pacific region, a shortage of suitable low-carbon investment strategies is the biggest concern (54%), and North America sees the lack of internal expertise on decarbonisation as the biggest challenge (45%).

Robeco chief executive Gilbert Van Hassel said moving to a low-carbon economy needs a global effort, with governments, regulators, the corporate sector, and individuals all playing a part.

"This survey shows that the vast majority of investors are committed to tackling climate change, which is a promising sign," Van Hassel said.

"Yet it has also revealed a substantial knowledge gap when it comes to fully understanding these major issues, with many investors not knowing where to start or how to make a difference."