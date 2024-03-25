Newspaper icon
ANZ to pay $57.5m to settle class action

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 25 MAR 2024   12:15PM

ANZ announced it reached an agreement to settle a class action brought against it by Phi Finney McDonald in 2021.

The class action related to certain interest charged on specific ANZ personal credit cards in the period from 1 July 2010 to 1 January 2019.

As part of the settlement, ANZ will pay $57.5 million, which is covered by a provision held at 30 September 2023. The settlement is without admission of liability and remains subject to court approval.

The class action alleged that ANZ's credit card contracts were unfair and contravened the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act by charging interest between July 2010 and January 2019 on credit card purchases that should have been interest free.

The class action also alleged customers were charged interest on purchases that were paid off in a timely manner, ANZ did not provide card holders with the ability to calculate their potential interest charges and obfuscated the interest charging mechanisms within relevant credit card contracts which prevented the cardholder from being able to understand the interest consequences of not paying off the entirety of their closing balance.

Phi Finney McDonald claimed ANZ engaged in "unconscionable conduct" causing loss and damage to ANZ credit card holders.

"We believe the proposed settlement is an excellent outcome for group members," Phi Finney McDonald principal lawyer Brett Spiegel said, according to AAP.

This is just the latest class action the bank decided to settle. In November 2023 ANZ agreed to settle a class action brought against it by Slater & Gordon in 2020.

The class action was against several parties, including ANZ, and related to the sale of three consumer credit insurance products.

ANZ said it would contribute $42 million to the settlement, without admission of liability.

