Investment
ANZ sees profits plummet, plans to exit thermal coal
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 29 OCT 2020   12:00PM

ANZ has felt the wrath of the pandemic, reporting a 42% loss on cash profit in its full year results as it tries to protect itself from future credit losses. It has also updated its climate policy, saying it will exit thermal coal by 2030.

The bank's cash profit fell to $3.76 billion and has been attributed to credit impairment charges of $2.74 billion.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said the bank's revenue and operating expenses were largely the same but the impact of COVID-19 on the bank was the impairment charge.

"But the real COVID impact, if you will, was really restricted to the massive amount of money we've put aside to protect the bank from the potential for any future credit losses that may come if people really did get themselves into difficulty in the future," he said.

ANZ also noted an $815 million impairment of its Asian banking investments, PT Panin and AmBank, due to the pandemic.

The bank provided an update on home loan deferrals, with more than half of the 95,000 that deferred have completed the deferral and 79% of those are returning to normal payments, 20% have requested a further deferral and 1% have restructured the loan.

Of its 236,000 commercial lending accounts, 23,000 have deferred business loan repayments and of this, 15,000 accounts have completed the deferral with 1600 receiving a six month extension.

The bank will pay a full-franked final dividend of 35 cents per share.

Plato Investment Management portfolio manager Peter Gardner said there is some upside in the results for ANZ shareholders.

"Overall the result is reflective of an extraordinarily challenging period for the big banks, however ANZ should be praised for maintaining a strong capital position which has enabled it to return shareholders around as much as possible under the guidance set out by APRA," he said.

"Significantly for the broader market, bad debt has come in lower than expected, signalling Government stimulus is working.

In addition, ANZ released an updated climate policy and has promised to exit thermal coal by 2030 by ceasing funding to new thermal coal mines and coal-fired power stations.

Instead, it will only directly finance low carbon gas and renewable projects by 2030.

The bank has plans to engage with existing customers who have 50% thermal coal exposure to support diversification plans and if not in place, will expected strategies by 2025.

Climate group Market Forces said the updated policy means no major Australian bank or insurer, apart from NAB, is willing to back thermal coal beyond 2030.

But Market Forces research coordinator Jack Bertolus said the new policy is underwhelming and gives coal companies another five years to work out a diversification strategy.

"It barely even brings ANZ into line with announcements made by the other big four banks on thermal coal, and gives highly polluting companies another five year free pass to continue with business as usual," he said.

ANZ, Market Forces, Peter Gardner, Plato Investment Management, Shayne Elliott
