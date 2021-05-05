ANZ profits up 45%, dividends double

ANZ posted statutory profit after tax in the first half to $2.9 billion, up 45% from 2H20.

The bank announced a dividend of 70 cents per share, double of the previous half's dividend.

ANZ said key drivers for the increase in its profits were net credit provision release of $491 million, including a collective provision release of $678 million and an individually assessed provision charge of $187 million.

"Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the CP release is a result of the improving economic outlook over the course of the half, as well as some loan volume reductions. Home loan and small business consumers have also behaved prudently by building savings buffers through the half," ANZ said in May 5 filings.

"The low IP charge reflects the continued impact of government and bank support packages and our long-term strategy and disciplines focus on customer selection in institutional..."

Cash profit was $2.99 billion, up 28% from $2.3 billion in 2H20.

In the Australian retail and commercial segment, ANZ became the third largest home lender after adding 92,000 new home loan accounts. In institutional business, its market share in clearing services in Australia and New Zealand grew to 58% from 50% at November end.

"While many households and businesses are still doing it tough, Australia and New Zealand are emerging from the sharpest contraction in economic activity in a generation quicker and stronger than many believed possible. This is a credit to government intervention and the industry working hard to provide customers with the support needed at critical time," ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said.

"There is still significant uncertainty. You only need to look at how the pandemic is playing out overseas, as well as recent lockdowns, to realise how quickly the situation can escalate."