ANZ posts 54% profit rise

ANZ posted a net profit after tax for the first quarter of $1.62 billion, up 54% on the average of the past two quarters.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said it was a strong performance given the volatile trading conditions that highlights the benefits of the bank's disciplined execution of its strategy.

"We're pleased to have achieved these results for shareholders while also helping customers in difficulty and providing the vital lending needed to support the economic recovery," Elliot said.

"All out major businesses performed well through the quarter with market share gains in our key home loan market in Australia as well as record home loan volumes in New Zealand."

Elliott said the bank's diversified portfolio in the institutional arm delivered for shareholders with a strong contribution from its international network.

"Markets had another solid quarter although revenue was down relative to the historic highs we experienced at the end of last year," he said.

"Margins were up across the group due to higher volume growth in targeted segments and a disciplined and active approach to risk pricing. The combination drove group revenue up 4% for the quarter when excluding the impact of our markets business."

Elliott said the bank is well positioned headed into the remainder of 2021 with solid momentum in its core activities.

"The work done to simplify and de-risk the business over the past five years set us up well and we have the capital, liquidity and operational capacity to continue to support our customers and the broader economy through what remains a volatile period," Elliott said.

Elliott said on the operational side the bank successfully managed a significant increase in customer and transaction values while keeping costs in check.

He said the majority of ANZ employees are still working remotely in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns.