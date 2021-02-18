NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
ANZ posts 54% profit rise
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 18 FEB 2021   12:03PM

ANZ posted a net profit after tax for the first quarter of $1.62 billion, up 54% on the average of the past two quarters.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said it was a strong performance given the volatile trading conditions that highlights the benefits of the bank's disciplined execution of its strategy.

"We're pleased to have achieved these results for shareholders while also helping customers in difficulty and providing the vital lending needed to support the economic recovery," Elliot said.

"All out major businesses performed well through the quarter with market share gains in our key home loan market in Australia as well as record home loan volumes in New Zealand."

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Elliott said the bank's diversified portfolio in the institutional arm delivered for shareholders with a strong contribution from its international network.

"Markets had another solid quarter although revenue was down relative to the historic highs we experienced at the end of last year," he said.

"Margins were up across the group due to higher volume growth in targeted segments and a disciplined and active approach to risk pricing. The combination drove group revenue up 4% for the quarter when excluding the impact of our markets business."

Elliott said the bank is well positioned headed into the remainder of 2021 with solid momentum in its core activities.

"The work done to simplify and de-risk the business over the past five years set us up well and we have the capital, liquidity and operational capacity to continue to support our customers and the broader economy through what remains a volatile period," Elliott said.

Elliott said on the operational side the bank successfully managed a significant increase in customer and transaction values while keeping costs in check.

He said the majority of ANZ employees are still working remotely in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Read more: ANZShayne Elliott
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Banks return $1.2bn for bad advice
Chant West hires distribution head
Jablko exits ANZ
Aussie, Lendi to merge
Dealer group chief executive departs
Aussie dividends lag on global stage
Cbus appoints new technology chief
Former HESTA chair joins Assemble
Mike Baird to chair government fund
Eriksens analyst moves to research house
Editor's Choice
Limited advice overdue for disruption
KARREN VERGARA
There are clear opportunities to disrupt intra-fund and general advice that the industry is overlooking, shunning everyday Australians that need it most, according to superannuation experts.
Iress names chair, profit slides
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The chair of the financial software provider will step down and the chair of Webjet will take his place.
Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
International wealth management firm Connectus Wealth Advisers is set to roll out a new program aimed at increasing adviser efficiency, driving scale and enhancing the client experience and outcomes.
ANZ posts 54% profit rise
ELIZA BAVIN
ANZ posted a net profit after tax for the first quarter of $1.62 billion, up 54% on the average of the past two quarters.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UOv7jdlC