NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
ANZ flags earnings hit
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 OCT 2020   12:23PM

ANZ has announced a $528 million impact on its cash profit as a result of remediation costs, accelerated software costs and goodwill write off.

Following a product review across ANZ, remediation charges have been increased $97 million from the first half of the year to $188 million after tax.

The customer remediation bill for the year has now risen to $279 million.

The bank also flagged a $138 million charge after changes to its software amortisation policy. ANZ said the changes were made software assets have a shorter life due to changes in technology and business requirements.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

A further charge of $77 million is for the write-down of goodwill in the Asia Pacific business and a charge of $66 million is set aside for the impact of AASB 9 accounting changes on ANZ's investment in PT Panin.

ANZ noted a charge of $41 million for restructuring, bring the total for the year to $115 million.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

ANZ follows NAB and Westpac who both announced losses ahead of their full year results.

Westpac flagged $1.2 billion of costs with $415 million after tax going towards anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing failures it owes in penalties and AUSTRAC's legal costs

It also wrote down goodwill and intangibles for Westpac Life Insurance Service, auto finance business and software at $568 million after tax.

NAB also increased its provisions for customer remediation to $266 million after tax. Of this, $172 million is related to matters from the IOOF-acquired MLC Wealth.

A further $90 million to banking is going towards banking-related matters, $90 million for payroll remediation and $94 million for impairment of property assets.

ANZ will announce its full year results on October 29, Westpac on November 2 and NAB on November 5.

Read more: ANZNABWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Big banks face shareholder action
ANZ fined $10m
Westpac hit with $1.2bn of losses
Westpac consolidates international operations
IOOF compensation bill soars
NAB recruits 500 in hiring spree
Westpac puts Australia on bad banking leaderboard
APRA, ASIC release life insurance stats
Australian Business Growth Fund launches
Geoff Lloyd to leave MLC
Editor's Choice
ASIC's Chester spills Crennan truth
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester brought to light discrepancies in Daniel Crennan's resignation statement in front of a senate hearing, clarifying the dates that he found out about the issues that led to his resignation.
ASX delays CHESS replacement again
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
The Australian Stock Exchange has pushed back the CHESS replacement date by another year to April 2023.
Financial crime victims fume at Shipton, Crennan
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:17PM
The Victims of Financial Fraud (VOFF) group have written to senators slamming ASIC chair James Shipton for ignoring their requests for help but finding "time to submerge his own head in the trough allegedly at taxpayer expense".
HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem
ELIZA BAVIN  |   9:01AM
HUB24 announced a series of significant transactions, including plans to acquire Xplore Wealth and the sale of its financial advice business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
NOV
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
NOV
5
WOB Create a board CV to do you justice 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RM5iS0uV