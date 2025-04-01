Anthony Doyle quits Schroders, rejoins Pinnacle

Anthony Doyle has left Schroders Australia just six weeks after joining the firm's global equities team and returned to Pinnacle Investment Management.

In February, Doyle jumped from Pinnacle-backed Firetrail Investments - as head of investment strategy - to Schroders in a similar role.

But this month, he returned to the wider Pinnacle group as chief investment strategist reporting to Kyle Macintyre, head of wholesale and retail distribution.

"In this new role Anthony will provide valuable additional technical research capabilities within our distribution team and also deliver economic updates and strategic asset allocation insights to clients," Macintyre said.

Doyle brings more than two decades of experience in funds management across institutional, intermediary and direct client channels.

Before landing at Schroders - where he oversaw the firm's global equity alpha strategy and global quantitative equity products - he spent nearly three years at Firetrail as its head of investment strategy.

There, he worked closely with Pinnacle colleagues on distribution, which is the business model.

As for his return to the multi-affiliate investment management firm, Doyle said: "It's exciting to be focused on macro and asset allocation again and provide strategic guidance on investment portfolios."

Before Firetrail, he was Fidelity's director and cross-asset investment specialist.

Until 2019, Doyle was based in the UK for a decade, working as an investment specialist for global asset manager M&G Investments and leading a team across fixed income equities, multi-assets and property.

He earlier had a brief stint at Pioneer Investments and as an economist for Macquarie Group.

Pinnacle runs over $155 billion with 18 managers, $45 billion of which comes from offshore investors and another $35 billion from locals.

Net profit climbed to $76 million in the first half of the 2025 financial year, up 151% from the $30 million booked for the year ago same period.