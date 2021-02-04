Another glitch for the ASX

The Australian Securities Exchange is experiencing more technical problems following a glitch that resulted in halted trading on ASX Trade in November.

The ASX has notified investors and market participants of delays in market announcements, with the last announcement posted at 9:56 am.

Instead, the exchange is redirecting investors to brokers or news agencies.

This is not the first time the announcement delays have occurred since the launch of the ASX's new website.

Back in October last year, all market sensitive announcements were unavailable on the day of the launch.

Next in November, the ASX Trade system, the trading platform for ASX's equity market, glitched just before 10:30 am on the day of its relaunch and was closed until the following day.

And just days later, the Centre Point matching system closed off participants from using Chi-X bids and offers.

The exchange notified participants ASX Centre Point execution prices will be based on the ASX-lit best bid and offer only, therefore, Chi-X bids and offers would not be used.

This comedy of errors led to ASIC stepping in to say it would review how market participants adapted to this outage in November, and if they and the ASX violated their market operating licences.

The corporate regulator is concerned why orders received after the outage was not redirected to an alternative like Chi-X and why some market participants did not have plans in place when ASX Centre Point went down when ASX's LIT order book and Chi-X remained available.

"The behaviour of market participants during this outage indicated too many firms are reliant on the ASX to trade listed securities. With a fully functioning alternative venue available, we are examining why far more trading did not occur on Chi-X on the day of the outage," ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said.